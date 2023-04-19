Jury clears Wisor of all charges after 3-day jury trial
ROMNEY — The jury in a three-day trial in the Hampshire County Circuit Court last week ruled in favor of a Baltimore man accused of sexually assaulting a minor at a River Road campground in 2020.
The Hampshire County Prosecutor’s Office was seeking a second-degree sexual assault conviction for Ryan Wisor, 29, who was accused by a Marion County teenager of inappropriate, non-consensual touching and sexual assault during a Fourth of July celebration in Hampshire three years ago.
Wisor, of Dundalk, Md., and his accuser – who was 15 at the time of the alleged incident – had been lifelong family friends.
This was a case of “trust and betrayal,” said Prosecutor Rebecca Miller.
“Those close to you hurt you the most,” she said. “No means no.”
The teenager claimed that, while celebrating the Fourth of July in 2020 at the Wisor river property along Trough View Road, Wisor made unwanted sexual advances and touched her inappropriately – then assaulted her outside of a bathhouse in the campground.
Wisor’s attorney, Sean Logue with Pittsburgh’s Logue Law Group, asked the jury during the three-day trial to consider only the hard, analytical facts presented in the case – not the “emotional” testimonies by the State’s witnesses, which included the complainant herself.
Miller brought multiple witnesses in to testify on the complainant’s behalf, including her mother and West Virginia State Police’s Sgt. J.D. Carson, who conducted the investigation after the teen’s mother reported the accusations in October 2020 – three months later.
“It’s not atypical for a child to wait a few months,” Sgt. Carson said about the complainant’s delay in reporting the alleged assault. “Children don’t always say what happened when it happens.”
In his testimony, Sgt. Carson explained the process when there’s a crime reported against a child, and his process in conducting the investigation into the alleged incident.
He didn’t interview Wisor himself during the investigation; he made two attempts to contact the defendant through a number Wisor testified that he had changed that fall, but never was able to reach him, Sgt. Carson said.
Logue honed in on the State Police’s investigation process during Wisor’s defense. “There was no investigation of this case,” he said, emphasizing that an investigation into an alleged sexual assault should have included contact with the accused himself.
Wisor and the complainant’s families, as well as several other adults, were celebrating the holiday along the South Branch River, and Logue brought forward many of them as a part of Wisor’s defense.
Logue added that in order to determine the complainant’s motive, he had to “peer into the mind of a 15-year-old child.”
“It’s his word against her word,” he said.
Both the complainant and Wisor testified about the alleged events of that July evening three years ago, the former describing when and how Wisor allegedly groped and assaulted her, and the latter who claimed he was asleep on the couch in the camper for the entire night, after drinking throughout the afternoon and evening.
The pair was as “close as two could be,” Wisor said about his relationship with the teen.
The complainant’s mother testified against Wisor, saying that the entire ordeal has had a huge impact on her family and her daughter.
“Her life has been turned upside down…everything’s been a mess,” she said. “My little girl’s gone; she doesn’t smile anymore.”
She described her daughter’s relationship with Wisor as “two peas in a pod.”
“She looked at him as an older brother,” she said, but attested that the defendant was “extremely drunk” the night of the alleged incident.
The complainant herself testified that she waited three months to tell her mother about the alleged incident because she “didn’t want to believe it.”
The witnesses brought forward by the defense included Wisor’s father John and stepmother Christy, as well as several of the family friends who were also at the camp that weekend. They all testified that they did not see any inappropriate touching, groping or assault that night.
The claims brought forward by the State’s witnesses were “made up,” Logue said. “He didn’t do this, and we shouldn’t even be here.”
The unanimous jury entered a not-guilty verdict after a little over an hour of deliberation on Friday afternoon.
