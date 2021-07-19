SPRINGFIELD - The old John Blue Bridge put up a fight as hydraulic hammers chipped away at it's concrete piles before finally succumbing and splashing into the South Branch at 10:55 a.m.
The Blue Bridge is resting in shallow waters causing river traffic for boaters and floaters to be temporarily closed.
More pictures of the final minutes of the Blue Bridge will be featured in the Hampshire Review this Wednesday.
