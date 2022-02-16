ROMNEY — Weddings. Retreats. Camps. Craft fairs.
When it comes to the new. 6,600-square-foot conference center at Hampshire Park, the list of its uses is an extensive one, indeed.
The conference center has been under construction for over 2 years, and as of Feb. 1, it reached completion, said Hampshire Parks and Recreation director Larry See.
“It’s open for rentals now,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of rentals yet, but the word hasn’t really been out that long.”
See added that once warmer weather rolls around, there’ll be a grand opening at the site, which is open now for folks to use it.
For example, this week will see a 4-H health ambassador training at the newly-completed site, and WVU Extension agent Kelly Hicks said she’s excited to have a safe site for folks to gather.
“We are so appreciative of our county commission and Parks and Rec board for collaborating and building the facility, not only for 4-H but for the community,” Hicks said. “It’s significantly larger, and will allow more kids to be in that space.”
Hicks added that before the new center was built, the old building was in bad shape.
“The (old) dining hall was at a point where it probably would have been condemned,” she recalled. “Having a 4-H camp there would have been significantly challenged.”
The new center’s dining hall, however, is in pristine shape and can seat 250 people.
With a new building, the opportunities are nearly endless, and See said that while the center will be used for the county’s 4-H program, he hopes it’ll be a site for weddings, conferences, fairs and more thanks to its improved amenities, such as WiFi access, shower facilities, a private conference room and a fully-stocked commercial kitchen.
The project, which has been underway for a few years now, has been one of the biggest projects on the Parks and Rec board’s radar, and See added that they’ll be riding the high of its completion for a while before setting their sights on another project of this magnitude.
“This one will do us for a while,” he said with a laugh.
While there’s no massive project on See’s immediate horizon, he said that, as always, one of Parks and Rec’s goals for the year is to continue improving and maintaining the current facilities at the Hampshire County parks.
“We just try to improve the facilities as much as we can every year,” he said. “Our maintenance crew does a tremendous job.”
Anyone interested in renting the center can contact Hampshire County Parks and Rec at 304-822-7300 on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. or send an email to parks@hampshirewv.com. o
