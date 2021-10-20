ROMNEY — A bag of drugs turned into a pile of ash Friday morning, just as the people assembled hoped.
The burn was a demonstration of law enforcement’s newest tool in the battle against drugs, which as often as not includes misused prescriptions.
“The Drug Terminator” was rolled out — literally — at the State Police Headquarters here Friday morning. It’s a rolling, portable, lidded barrel that with minimal fuel (wood or charcoal) and a blower can generate the heat to quickly incinerate what’s fed into it.
On Track, an arm of the Eastern Regional Family Resource Network, hopes the portable incinerator will be the last link for law enforcers in the drug-disposal chain.
“This is closing the gaps that we’ve found little by little to protect the environment and the people in the environment,” On Track Program Assistant T.J. Dawson told the assembled law enforcers. “It’s our way of giving back to you.”
Dawson said his agency had learned that police were either burning old prescriptions in a burn barrel or driving up to 2 hours to an incinerator.
“The incinerator is to be used by all that would like at any time,” West Virginia State Police Sgt. J.R. Fletcher told area law enforcement agencies in an email last week. “Any agency will have access to it at any time they wish.”
The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office welcomed the new tool. A drug drop box is available at the Sheriff’s Office, 66 N. High St., in Romney 24/7.
Sheriff Nathan Sions said old prescriptions are routinely dropped off there, averaging at least a trash bag full a month.
“It can vary,” Chief Deputy John Alkire said. “Somebody might come in with 2 trash bags of their mom’s stuff. Other times they’re slow.”
Allison Mee, the On Track Coalition coordinator, asked the agencies to weigh how much is disposed and report to her group online.
“It helps us know if our push toward people putting prescriptions in the medicine return boxes is working,” she said.
On Track even provides the scale.
After a 4-minute training video, the police got a hands-on demonstration of the Drug Terminator, aided by a supply of prescriptions dropped off at the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.