It has run for 4 weeks until this year.
The season still opens the 3rd Monday in April, but now ends Sunday, May 23, 8 days later than last year. Hunters can harvest 1 bearded bird per day with a season bag limit of 2.
The 2-day youth spring gobbler season will be held this Saturday and Sunday, April 17-18. Hunters from 8 to 17 years old can harvest 1 bearded bird this weekend, which counts toward their season bag limit of 2.
“Between the extended youth and regular spring turkey season, hunters of all ages will have plenty of opportunity to pursue these birds,” said Mike Peters, wild turkey project leader for West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
Hunters can check the 2021-2022 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary for details, available at wvdnr.gov. Hunting licenses may be purchased online at WVhunt.com or at license agents across the state.
The spring turkey harvest is dependent on the number of birds available (population size) and participation (number of hunters). DNR typically projects the spring harvest by using turkey brood reports from 2 years earlier because the average harvested spring gobbler is a 2-year-old bird.
In 2019, turkey brood observations were 43% below 2018 observations and 32% below the 5-year average.
“Under previous hunting regulations we would project this year’s harvest to be lower than last year,” Peters said. “With the increased number of days available to hunt this season, we expect the overall spring turkey harvest to be similar to 2020.”
Hunting turkeys over bait and killing hens is illegal. Turkey hunters can report any such activity to their local Natural Resources Police Officer or call 911 to report the violation.
The West Virginia Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation pays a $100 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone using bait to attempt killing wild turkeys.
