Celebrating the history of the South Branch Valley
The Review published a series of articles surrounding the topic of subsistence farming in Hampshire County in Fall 2020 written by Donald Pownell, and he’s back again with the goal of shedding light on the rich heritage, history and unique folks that have shaped the county into what it is today.
Over the past several years, The Review has collaborated with me, Donald Pownell, to produce a series of articles revolving around growing up on a subsistence farm on Jersey Mountain. The paper asked me further whether I would be willing to expand the series to provide a greater awareness of our history, and I replied that it would be an honor to undertake such a mission.
In requesting me to expand on thoughts concerning our history, I felt it would be extremely important to follow the current format, which presents some written and acknowledged history combined with anecdotal or microhistory — much of which is not presently known or has been forgotten. The purpose of these articles is to feature human-interest stories highlighting the accomplishments of people from the South Branch Valley or others closely associated with the South Branch Valley.
Our actual history is meant as an antidote to our portrayal in the media. Growing up, I watched “The Beverly Hillbillies” on TV and read “Snuffy Smith” in the funny papers. Of course, I also saw the dreadful stories of Appalachia in the tabloids. Yes, in some areas I could see make connections with these caricatures, but most certainly did not represent our culture accurately, nor did that convey what defined us as a people. These articles are going to be written to bring to light a history that will enlighten all of us and differentiate us from the popular imagination. We should be proud of who we are; we have a unique and noble culture.
We plan to feature articles on one subject that will appear in the paper over the span of a few weeks, just as we did with the articles on subsistence farming. We aim to present 4 subjects annually, each of which would take approximately 12 weeks to cover. We will continue to print these articles if our readers continue to show an interest — at least until we run out of material or I pass from this earth, whichever comes first.
So, open your eyes and look around: you might be surprised at what you’ll find.
In closing, I want to thank a friend, who shall remain nameless, for encouraging me to write these stories. He is a person of accomplishment from the South Branch Valley, someone who has an eminent regard for our culture and who we are as a people. These articles will not erase a national prejudice, but they are at least a brief for the defense. If nothing else, they should remind us who we really are. We hope you enjoy them.
