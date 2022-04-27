Money from the Army Corps of Engineers promised to bring water to Purgitsville has been released.
West Virginia’s senators, Republican Shelley Moore Capito and Democrat Joe Manchin, announced the $1 million grant Monday. The corps pledged $975,000 to the project a year ago.
After Pastor Don Judy of White Pine Church of the Brethren raised an alarm over the quality of drinking water in the area in 2018, state and federal officials rallied to pledge $4 million to develop water service there.
A press conference in Purgitsville in October 2018 featured water coming out of a tap that caught fire.
Judy raised funds for independent testing of the well water residents were using — tests that spurred state and federal officials into action.
Now, easements are being gathered for right-of-way for water lines and construction could begin this fall or next spring, says Jim Hoffman, general manager of Central Hampshire Public Service District.
He said about 28 have been collected so far with 80 needed before the project can go to bid.
“We’re hoping to go to bid this summer and maybe break ground in the fall,” Hoffman said, “but I don’t know if that’s going to happen.”
CHPSD won’t put a water-treatment plant in place in the southwest corner of the county. Instead, the plan is to pipe water in from Hardy County.
The money announced Monday was part of $5 million flowing into the state from the Army Corps for water and sewer projects.
“Every West Virginian deserves clean water to drink and fresh air to breathe,” Manchin said.
“Keeping our drinking water and wastewater safe and clean protects both public and environmental health while encouraging economic development,” Capito said.
Besides the Corps’ $1 million, the state gave the project a $2 million block grant and another $1 million from the state infrastructure panel.
The project will extend water service along U.S. 220 from the Hardy County line north to Old Mountain Road, Huffman Road and Phillip Vincent Road, serving 80 new customers.
More than 100 people put down a deposit and signed up for the service in 2019. Even more will be connected in later phases — provided funding can be found for them.
