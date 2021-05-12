ROMNEY — People waving guns, assaulting officers, fleeing arrest and possessing weapons when they’re prohibited account for 8 of the 34 indictments handed up by the grand jury last week.
The onslaught of cases follows 53 indictments against 50 people handed up in March, the 1st set shepherded by Rebecca Miller, in her 1st term as prosecutor.
The most prolific indictment was 15 counts brought against 42-year-old Adam Wade Arnold, stemming out of an altercation on March 3.
Arnold was charged with making terrorist threats, domestic assault, marijuana possession, destruction of property, 2 counts of battery on police officers, 3 counts of brandishing a deadly weapon, 5 counts of obstructing an officer and a final count of refusing to submit to fingerprinting.
The charging documents say Arnold threatened his girlfriend with a knife and when police responded, threatened to kill them as well. He allegedly struck 2 different officers (trying to bite 1) and waved his knife at 3 different officers.
Arnold was charged with refusing to comply with the directives of 5 different officers to not resist arrest, prompting a State Police trooper to subdue him with a stun gun.
When Arnold was apprehended, he head-butted a police vehicle, denting and scratching it, with repairs costing more than $2,500.
The other cases involving weapons or altercations with authorities include:
• Thomas Lee Puffinburger, 30, was charged with attempted malicious assault, battery on a police officer, 7 counts of brandishing a deadly weapon and 4 of obstructing an officer.
Police descended on Puffinburger’s mother’s house in Romney Feb. 10 when she called 911 after he threatened her with a machete. In the minutes that followed, the charging documents say Puffinburger kicked and hit Sheriff Nathan Sions and swung the machete at 6 different officers. He refused orders from 4 different officers before he was finally subdued with a stun gun.
• Joshua Allen Ours, 32, was charged with possessing a firearm when prohibited, wanton endangerment and 2 counts of transporting controlled substances — meth and morphine — into a jail. Charging documents say that authorities found him with a 450 Ruger Bushmaster rifle, a Ruger .22 magnum and a Savage rifle on Jan. 13. Ours had a 2010 conviction for operating a meth lab, rendering him unfit to possess firearms.
Authorities said that on Jan. 13 Ours pointed the magnum at a woman, endangering her life.
• Barbara Jean Terwey, 65, was charged with reckless fleeing, attempted assault and obstructing an officer. Charging documents say she led police on a chase, reaching speeds of up to 60 mph, crossing the center line and passing other vehicles in her attempt to escape. She is charged with swerving her vehicle toward State Police Cpl. Massie, and after she was stopped, ignoring directions from Hampshire Deputy Austin Shockey.
• Brandon Christopher Resh, 23, was charged with 4 counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and a count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony. Charging documents say that last Sept. 13 Resh pointed or discharged a firearm in the direction of 4 men.
• Eliza Dawn Fishel, 44, was charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing with reckless indifference and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Charging documents say that Fishel fired a shot at a man, which the sheriff’s office said occurred inside a trailer in Shanks. Fishel took off before authorities arrived, leading deputies on a chase across U.S. 50 to the Hanging Rock subdivision east of Augusta, at speeds that hit 100 mph.
• Christopher Lee Haymond, 41, was charged with 2 counts of possessing a firearm when he was prohibited. Charging documents say he was caught with the guns on Oct. 7 after having been convicted on drug charges in Frederick County, Va.
• John Austin Rodgers, 57, was charged with possessing a firearm when he was prohibited. Charging documents say Rodgers had a 17 HMR savage rifle on April 12. He has a malicious wounding conviction, making him ineligible for have the weapon.
