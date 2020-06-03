An employee at Sheetz — perhaps the most highly trafficked store in Romney — has tested positive for COVID-19, the gas-and-convenience retailer said Monday.
That brings to 31 the number of positive cases in the county. Sixteen of those cases were still active Monday afternoon, the County Health Department said.
The Sheetz employee had not been at work since May 22, PR Manager Nick Ruffner said.
“Our top priority is the health and wellness of our customers and employees,” he said.
Ruffner said the store has been conducting daily cleaning, sanitization and disinfecting, so it will remain open for now.
However, he said, temporary closures might occur if staffing levels can’t be maintained. o
