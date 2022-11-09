ROMNEY — Monday night’s regular school board meeting got rolling a little bit behind schedule; it was preceded by yet another student disciplinary hearing.
These confidential student hearings are becoming commonplace on the school board agendas, with 1 scheduled Monday night, 3 scheduled at Nov. 3’s special meeting, and 1 each at the Oct. 26 and Oct. 17 meetings.
The board discussed a need for a work session to discuss the status of discipline in Hampshire County schools. The work session, which is one of this board’s 1st, will be held on Dec. 5 at 8 a.m. There will also be a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Central Office that day.
After the hearing concluded and the regular meeting began, the board presented their monthly CAKE (Catch a Kid Excelling) awards to 15 Hampshire County students: Benjamin Riggleman (AES), Braxton Swain (CBES), Lacy Rineer (RES), Tinley Thorne (SES), Kaylee Bidinger (SGS), Alivia Dice, Ameilia Garrett and Sarah Cates (CBMS), Liberty Crites, Zachary Malcolm and Hailey Michael (RMS), and Branson Moore, Olivia Baxter, Emily Arellano and Levi Richman (HHS).
The board also highlighted the bulletin board in the back of the meeting room at the Central Office, adorned with artwork from Slanesville Elementary.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Superintendent Jeff Pancione emphasized Hampshire County’s goals in conjunction with the West Virginia Balanced Scorecard – academic achievement (especially math achievement) and improved attendance.
Little updates here and there filled the rest of the short meeting – Pancione noted that at the Central Elementary School site next to the current Augusta Elementary School, contractors are currently putting up the silt fence and erosion barriers, and dirt will likely be moved by the end of the week.
At the North school site in Slanesville, they’re working on the bank that will become the new entrance, he added. And in Capon Bridge, the new CBES gymnasium is “about 90 percent finished,” he said.
Board President Ed Morgan emphasized that he’s heard “rumblings” in the community about the West site, which has hit a few roadblocks in the demolition process of the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital. Pancione said that the board would be receiving weekly updates on the hospital.
