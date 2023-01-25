ROMNEY — School names and the Hampshire High School bleacher replacement were the big-ticket items at Monday night’s school board meeting, but the two-hour long meeting also saw two executive sessions, scholarship ideas and construction updates at the new school sites. 

The board is en route to create a new scholarship fund for a Hampshire County senior that will be presented at graduation. The fund, which will see the first recipient next spring, is created by board members donating a percentage of their salaries through the Romney Federal Credit Union. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.