ROMNEY — School names and the Hampshire High School bleacher replacement were the big-ticket items at Monday night’s school board meeting, but the two-hour long meeting also saw two executive sessions, scholarship ideas and construction updates at the new school sites.
The board is en route to create a new scholarship fund for a Hampshire County senior that will be presented at graduation. The fund, which will see the first recipient next spring, is created by board members donating a percentage of their salaries through the Romney Federal Credit Union.
The board will continue to hammer out the details and parameters of the scholarship, but the ball is rolling now.
After the board’s first executive session, they approved a personnel list that included the transfer of Erin Surber from assistant principal to principal of Capon Bridge Middle School. Ann Downs, Surber’s predecessor, is now the principal at Capon Bridge Elementary.
Following their second executive session, the board approved the paid administrative leave of Julieanne Buckley as the head girls’ basketball coach at Hampshire High School. Matthew Trimble made the motion, and Bernie Hott seconded.
Board president Ed Morgan detailed that a couple years ago at a conference in Charleston, he met representatives from a company called Cramer Security and Industry, who were at a vendor show presenting a device Morgan called a “vape detector” – basically, a device that looks similar to a smoke detector but detects vape smoke, as well as fights, loud noises and other disturbances in school buildings.
Morgan said he put in a request for these sensors to be installed at every bathroom at HHS, as well as both middle schools here. That would be a total of 50, he said, and it shouldn’t be too hard to get them.
The cost of the sensors is paid in a subscription format, and Morgan added that the vape tickets handed out to students who break the smoking rules can help cover that cost.
“It’s a step in the right direction,” he said.
Finally, board members and Superintendent Jeff Pancione discussed updates to the new school sites – as well as additional upgrades coming to HHS out of the bond money.
The gym at CBES is still 95 percent complete, Pancione said. The gym floor has shipped from France, and is in the U.S. now, and insulation for the gym is set to arrive next week. He added that it’s looking like there will be an open house for the new addition in April.
As far as HHS upgrades go, a few items are musts for the $3.5 million set aside for that portion of the project in the bond election order.
Namely, the replacement of certain bathrooms, the patio roof on top of the library, and “whatever we can do” with the windows, Pancione said.
