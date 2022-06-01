Do you know how Eric Strite knew he had a pretty good election night?
It wasn’t that he piled up 2,103 votes in his bid for a 3rd term as county clerk.
Nah, that was easy. He didn’t have an opponent in the Republican primary on May 10.
The telltale sign of Eric Strite’s good election night came a week or so later when Keith Funkhouser, behind by 4 votes in the 2-county 88th Delegate District, withdrew his request for a recount in the 9 Hampshire County precincts, saving himself the $300 filing fee in the process.
For Strite, Funkhouser’s move was a no-brainer. A recount here, he figured, would be fruitless. Strite was confident a hand count of the paper ballots would yield the same result that the machine count had on May 10.
Eric Strite had a good election night because the job he’s elected to do — OK, 1 of the jobs he’s elected to do — is to oversee elections in Hampshire County and he did it well, and not just for 1 night, but over weeks and months.
Line up election judges for every precinct. Establish polling places. Register voters and purge the rolls of ineligible folks. Notify voters. Mail out and process absentee ballots. Run early voting. Make sure voting machines are in working order and where they need to be on Election Day. Oversee the counting of the ballots.
All while keeping ballots secure.
And all along with his other duties of overseeing the records of the county — births, deaths, marriages, deeds, probate and probably a half dozen other important things I’m ignoring.
So on May 10, Hampshire County had a high (for a mid-term) 27% turnout, moderately heavy early voting and some hotly contested races. And voting went off with the only hitch being about 30 people casting provisional ballots because they weren’t on the rolls in the precincts they showed up at.
And all the votes were counted by 9:20 p.m. election night and in a manner that made asking for a recount in the most closely contested race not worth the trouble.
You probably viewed election night from a perspective of whether your candidate won or lost.
I watched election night with an eye toward getting the votes counted in time for us to get the results in the next day’s paper.
We lost that race, primarily because our printer gave us an impossibly early deadline, but we pushed results online as soon as we knew them.
We were the 1st to tell Rick Hillenbrand that he was up by a single vote over Funkhouser — a lead that stretched to 4 votes after those provisional ballots were adjudicated.
Sure, I was glad Rick won; I’ve known him for a decade and I think he’s an honest, hard-working man with good intentions.
But we were going to report the results with the same fervor whoever won. Like Eric Strite’s role, that’s our job. He gets the votes counted; we get them out, regardless of who won or lost.
Call us off-the-diamond umpires.
For every game, for every political race, for every civil court case, somebody goes home a winner and someone doesn’t.
But the winner’s fans and the loser’s supporters — and anybody who has a passing interest — won’t know who won or who lost without the umpire, the clerk or the judge impartially, even-handedly making sure the rules are followed, the calls are made and the results are fair, accountable and secure.
We don’t sell newspapers or get clicks online if people don’t have an underlying confidence that the information we give them is accurate.
Sports fans will turn away from the game if they think the outcome was rigged.
And Eric Strite has a mess on his hands if people don’t believe the results of the election. Heck, we all are in a mess if that happens.
But May 10 there was no mess. Not in Eric Strite’s house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.