Haines focuses on strategy for child nutrition program
And, as of right now, the numbers speak for themselves.
At the school board meeting Monday night, Haines was the next director in line to give her departments’ updates, a presentation that brought to light just how large a role child nutrition plays in the school system.
“Currently for Child Nutrition, we’re on our summer school feeding schedule,” Haines explained. “We’re able to feed not just the students enrolled, but all students, including brick and mortar kids daily, curbside pickup daily, and the cafeterias as options for lunch.”
Friday afternoons also provide a chance for kids to have a meal, with a lunch being served around 3 p.m. for kids participating in activities after school.
Haines also pointed out that while the summer school feeding schedule doesn’t allow for snacks, her department has secured the opportunity for snacks after school in an academic setting for all 9 schools in the county.
As for the Hampshire County backpack program, over $22,000 has been secured, with roughly over $11,000 available each term.
A department with countless moving parts, the plan for feeding kids in the county has to be fluid. Haines said she spends lots of time planning and trying to tweak the plan weekly to best fit the needs of Hampshire schools.
“It’s kind of like, for me, a quarterback, always thinking on Monday morning, you know, ‘quarterbacking,’ kind of reflecting back,” Haines said. For example, she has thought enough in advance to plan the feeding schedule for the week of Thanksgiving.
“That week off for Thanksgiving, we’ll send 5 meals home, minimum, that Friday,” she said.
