Particularly in Hampshire County, where we have so many grandparents heading up households, it has the makings of a really special day.
All the Paps and Meemaws deserve an extra hug, a special meal and congratulations on what they contribute to all of us, not just their kith and kin.
Many societies around the globe celebrate the elder members of families. They’re called venerable. They’re listened to for their wisdom. They’re treasured for the traditions they are shepherds of.
Then there are my grandparents — all long gone now, but ingrained in my memory from childhood.
Well, except for Grandpa Swihart. He died when I was 6 and I’m not sure now whether my memories are of him or the pictures of him in the family albums.
But I remember Grandma Swihart, with her hair in a bun and, now that I think about it, hair a lot browner than a 65-year-old woman’s would naturally have.
We never lived close to Grandma and Grandpa Swihart. They were in Indiana, 600 miles east, before he died. Then she moved to west Texas, 600 miles the other direction from us, to be near my Aunt Mary Lou, who we called Auntie Lou. Still do.
But Grandma Swihart visited often enough after Grandpa was gone to teach me to play gin rummy when I was around 10 and then beat me regularly at the game for the next 2 or 3 years until she became too frail to travel any more.
That’s when her daughter (my mother) finally told me that Grandma always beat me at rummy because she kept score — and she cheated. Routinely.
Seems Grandma Swihart hated to lose at cards and had no compunction about cheating a kid to avoid losing.
Dad’s folks had their own, uhm, charms.
Grandpa King had divorced Grandma King sometime before I was born — for the 2nd time.
It seems Grandpa King — Everett — was a ladies’ man, to put it mildly.
He made a train trip to see Dad during one of my hometown’s worst floods ever, around Halloween 1959, to let his son know that he was dating again.
It didn’t go well — the dating, not the trip to see us. It turned out the woman he fancied was, well, otherwise involved — with a Chicago mobster. Grandpa ran scared for some months.
Looking back, that might have been his impetus to move from central Illinois to San Bernardino, Calif., for the last 15 years of his life.
During that time, he married and divorced 5 other women. He was seriously dating yet another one when he unexpectedly died while back in the Midwest visiting.
Grandma King, who survived him for about another 20 years, took the opportunity of his passing to start referring to herself as “a poor widow lady.”
OK.
Grandma was like that. She worked hard to make her picture of reality become reality.
She bought Dad a guitar for Christmas the year he was 48. She had visions, I think, of Dad, Mom and us kids becoming some sort of a family singing group. (We all had pretty good voices. My older brother John was in a gospel quartet for a year or 2; Janet and I played piano. Mom was a solid alto in the church choir, even working against Nellie Carey’s warbling flats, but that’s another story).
Mostly, Grandma King saw herself as an upright bastion in a stinking sea of humanity.
On one hand, she taught 5th-grade Sunday school at her Methodist Church for 50 — 50! — years. I shake my heading wondering how she connected with 10-year-old boys when she was 75.
And on the other hand, she faithfully watched her soap operas every afternoon, earnestly believing the shenanigans she saw were what unchurched people all did in real life.
Grandma King tried hard to do her grandmotherly duties to keep us all fed and contented when we visited, but that mostly consisted of unhealthy snacks (Little Debbie cakes, that sort of thing) because unlike classic grandmothers of stories and most people’s memories, Grandma King couldn’t cook worth a lick.
Mom said Grandma used to burn Spam.
Then there’s this.
The year Granddad King died in the spring, Grandma came to visit for Christmas. I was home from college and she and I were sitting at the dining room table on Christmas Eve when she gave a dramatic sigh.
“Today would have been our 60th anniversary,” she announced.
And it was all I could do to bite my tongue and keep from saying, “Yeah, right. If he hadn’t divorced you — for the 2nd time.”
Come to think of it, I’m not sure whether that says more about Grandma King or me.
