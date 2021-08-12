The Romans called the hottest, driest days of the year the Dog Days because Sirius, the Dog Star, becomes most visible then. We think it's a great time of year to celebrate our best friends. Here's what you shared with us.
1 Cindy Kurylo smiles with her furry friends Dusty and Roxie.
2 Carroll, Hampshire County’s top therapy dog, visits the hospital and Hampshire Center.
3 DixieBelle, a 9-year-old Doberman, is a beach bum with her mom Heather Staggs of Romney.
4 Bayley enjoys the sunset with her dad Travis Flanagan.
5 Shirley Hunt cuddles her buddy, Buddy.
6 Suzy is a Border collie puppy whose parents are Kenny and Karen Hirst of Augusta.
7 Skippy, who passed away in May, was Kenny Hirst’s hunting buddy and loving companion.
8 Quinten Champ’s pup Whiskey wears a big smile in Purgitsville.
9 Bucky is Candy Dove’s handsome, furry friend in Points.
10 Jake belongs to Lisa Letterman of Points.
11 Addlie Shanholtz stays cool at the pool with her pal Cooper.
12 Sussie Buissett’s babies bathing in the sun.
13 Belle (left) and Niko (right): Jeff and Dory Keppler’s golden retrievers from Romney
14 Olive, of Romney, belongs to Denise Huard.
15 Rhonda Ryan’s pup Evey (8 weeks old) enjoys the river.
16 Beowulf chases “trash bunnies” at an AKC “FASTCAT” event. His owners are Karl and Carolyn Loper, Springfield.
17 Whitey and Thor are Kevin and Diana Sheets’ new additions to the Romney family.
18 Max belongs to Earl and Barbara Sheetz of Springfield.
19 An old farmer and his new puppy: Mike McKee, with Toby, his Australian Shepherd.
20 Trenadi and Dallas with their new fur baby Axel.
21 Lacey and Nathaniel Miller’s sweet girl Wayah gives her best smile.
22 Harper Jane of Romney, a 6-month-old silver lab belonging to Chelsea Greer.
23 Jessica Miller’s pup Sidney (Sunrise Summit)
24 Jessica Miller’s pup Kona (Sunrise Summit)
25 A good looking group of hounds: Snyper, Ruger, Max, Layna and Ox all belong to Raven and Adam Malone of Capon Bridge
26 Kyle Saville of Augusta goes fishing with his puppy Moose.
27 Hailey Taylor, Romney, and her pup Jazmine
28 Cedar, of Slanesville, is Kim McCauley’s sidekick and travel companion.
29 Emmi celebrates her 11th birthday with Madison and Isabella Campbell in Slanesville.
30 Tippy lives in Romney with his parents, Kenneth and Kayla Rayner.
31 Paityn and her best friend Gizmo, of Romney
32 Pam Kesner with her pooch pal Sandy
33 Austin Shirley of Pin Oak with his buddy Chance
34 Cooper belongs to Allen Buckley and Laura Dotson from Romney.
35 Murphie and Finn enjoy their vacation in the Outer Banks with mom Kaitlyn Parsons Johnson (Gore, Va.).
36 Boomer (left) and Skye (right) belong to Faith Smith.
37 Baxter, the smiling canine companion of Shelby and Andy Corbin, Romney
38 Kelly and Jared Shaffer (Slanesville) are accompanied by Tucker.
39 Bentley Cooper tries to relax as his humans Jen Russell and Patty Combs (of Romney) snap a picture.
40 Delilah Ginevan of Romney with her pal Oscar
41 Oscar and Butterscotch Ginevan, of Romney, soak up the sun.
42 Vanessa Hochard’s Coal loves snow days.
43 Ryker, who belongs to the Hochard family, enjoys his snow day.
44 Murphie, of Gore, Va., hangs 10.
45 Gary Belt and his companion Chloe, from Springfield
46 Tegan Moravec of Lillington, NC, keeps a straight face with her Mimi and Pappy Kev’s pooch Banner in Romney.
47 Pam Francis’ pup Jingo, of Romney
48 An excitable pup, Keira greets her family with a smile. She belongs to Chassity Tharp of Romney.
49 Brett Myers with his boxer, Champion, of Bloomery
50 Heather Myers hugs her pup Gracie in Romney.
51 Heather Myers and Sweet Fancy, who just turned 15
52 Bo belongs to Chrissy Napier of Augusta.
53 Thunder is a white boxer, and he belongs to Andrew and Tammy Bourelle of Augusta.
54 Nova sits pretty with her human, Hayden Hibbs of Springfield.
55 Buddy and Bella Hines of Capon Bridge watch Hurricane Elsa in Myrtle Beach.
56 Gary and Patty White’s pup Sadie enjoys sun bathing after a swim in the pool.
57 Cathy Wisner’s dog Lucy watches for squirrels in Slanesville.
58 Sloan Clower (Springfield) with his dog Emma
59 Sloan Clower of Springfield naps with his pup Chloe.
60 Eddie Summerlin gets a smooch from his pooch Chance of Sunrise Summit.
61 Lou and Lois Thibault’s Sweetie looks through her Frisbee.
62 Sweetie Thibault
63 Cash Mills, and his best friend Braxton of Romney
64 Audrey McDonald, Romney, with one of her favorite huskies, Pinkie.
65 Jaydon McDonald of Romney with his Blue Heeler, Boomer
66 Cooper cheeses on a summer morning in Augusta with mom Michell Taylor.
67 Willie Nelson belongs to Sharon and Bob Rankin of Delray.
68 Bella, who belongs to Cheryl Richardson and Bill Pratt of Delray, steals Mom’s bathmat.
69 Eddie and Christina Heavner’s freshly-groomed pup Ember, of Springfield
70 Gunnar cuddles with dad Eddie Heavner of Springfield.
71 Henry strikes a pose. His mom is Tina Raye of Keyser.
72 Rhonda Ryan’s Zoli enjoys life on the South Branch.
73 Ellie and Emmy of Green Spring are at home on the South Branch River (mom is Rhonda Ryan).
74 Posing for the camera are Augusta’s Michell Taylor’s crew: Marshall (a Love Shack rescue), Ava, Max and Maggie.
75 Green Spring’s Skye (mom Rhonda Ryan) hangs out at the river.
76 “Every snack you make, every meal you bake, every bite you take, we’ll be watching you.” –Maggie and Lucky, with their companion Windy Cutler
77 Ethan Knave and Cinnamon cool off in the air conditioning in Augusta.
78 Oliver Henry Hook rides the gator with his pap Donald Hook in Paw Paw.
79 Tucker Jones sorts the laundry for his favorite human, Russ Conrad of Romney.
80 Ayden Wright, of Romney, with his pal Zeus.
81 Austin Wright shares some Dairy Queen with Zeus in Romney.
82 It’s nap time for Belle and Rose Stewart of Shanks (owners Mark and Irene Stewart).
83 Susie Rhodes’ Pepper Sue
84 Ronnie and Brenda Keckley’s pooch Milo
85 Pup belongs to Steven Keckley.
86 Jax prepares for a nap in Augusta. His parents are Amy and Bob Sugg.
87 Josie does her best “downward facing dog” in Augusta with Amy and Bob Sugg.
88 Brandi Hines submitted this snap of Layden and Bella from Slanesville.
89 Billy Judy with his grandpup, Roscoe. They've been buddies since Roscoe was a puppy.
90 Jethro goes camping along the river with Wayne and Judy Nealis in June 2020.
91 Rudy Ferguson’s Trixie, of Ice Mountain
92 Silas Nichols of Romney with his favorite girl, Cinder, a lovable miniature labradoodle
93 Mark and Jo Jones of Slanesville belong to this 8-year-old Australian Shepherd, Grendel.
94 Rocco Moreland is hard at work in Romney, in this pic submitted by Paige Mathias
95 Paige Mathias’ pup Barkley ran the WVU Virtual Pet Dash in Romney.
+ 40 BONUS dogs you all sent us on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.