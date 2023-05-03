SUNRISE SUMMIT – Last week Romney and Capon Bridge both competed at Rannells Field and both schools posted some impressive performances.
The Bobcat girls tallied 127.5 points, narrowly edging Romney (123), to win first place.
On the boys side of the meet, Capon Bridge racked up 110 points to capture gold while the RMS scored 81 points to grab the silver.
The Romney girls 4x100 relay team of Destinee Scollick, Lilly Frank, Khloe Hoffman and Eva Eglinger set the school record with a time of 55.20. The previous record of 55.78 was set in 2007 by Hanna York, Brooke Robinson, Brooke Hott and Amy Maphis.
In the 100-meter hurdles, 7th grader Lilly Frank set a new Romney record with a time of 18.60. The previous record of 19.15 was set in 2019 by Abby Hall.
Two weeks ago, Mason Chenoweth broke the Romney school record in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.04. The previous record of 1:01.62 was set in 2015 by Brad Sigley.ο
