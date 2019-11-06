Editor’s note: Log on to our website at www.hampshirereview.com for the Calendar under the Living tab. All events are listed there for you 24/7.
THIS WEEK:
Nov. 6-12
Nov. 6
CHPSD Board of Directors 6 p.m., CHPSD Office, 18540 Northwestern Pike, Augusta
Potomac Valley Conservation District board 7 p.m., USDA Service Center, Moorefield. Meeting agenda available 3 days before at the District office, 500 E. Main St., Romney.
Nov. 7
Capon Bridge Ruritan Club 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Ruritan Community Center.
Drawing Club 6-8 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Bring your own supplies or borrow a pencil and paper onsite.
Mill Creek Ruritan Club 7 p.m., Mill Creek Ruritan Clubhouse, U.S. 220, Purgitsville
Attorney General mobile office 11;30 a.m.-1 p.m., Romney Senior Center, 280 School St.
Attorney General mobile office 1:30-2:30 p.m. , CB Public Library, 2987 Northwestern Pike, Capon Bridge
Nov. 8
Open mic night 6-9 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Adam Keeling hosts music, poetry, comedy and other performance art
Fiber Club 4-6 p.m., The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Free. For knitters, weavers, felters, quilters and anyone who creates using some kind of fiber.
We the People of Hampshire County 6:30 p.m. social meet-and-greet, 7 p.m. meeting, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Spaghetti dinner 5-8 p.m., Paw Paw Christian Center Church. The Paw Paw Lions Club benefit will help purchase turkeys for the food bank.
Nov. 9
Old-time slow jam/fast jam 6-9 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Bring your instrument, your voice, or just yourself. All proficiency levels welcome. Slow-jam for all at 6, faster old-time jam follows around 7:30.
Buckwheat pancake supper 3-6 p.m., Springfield Ruritan.
Music jam 5 p.m., Mill Creek Ruritan, Purgitsville. Gospel and bluegrass. Food for sale. D
Hampshire Recycling Cooperative 11 a.m., at a member’s home because the CB Library will be closed. Public welcome. For more info and location, call 304-496-7168
Nov. 10
Camera Club 2-4 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Anyone interested in photography is welcome. Leader: Rick McCleary.
Nov. 11
Ebenezer CEOS Club 11 a.m., For more info., call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
HC Democratic Club 7 p.m. , HC Health Dept., U.S. 50, Augusta. Public welcome.
HC Arts Council Photography Group 10-11:30 a.m. , 2nd floor, HC Public Library. Focus Theme: Local flair. For more info, call Sandra Patterson, 304-496-7345. All shutterbugs welcome.
Nov. 12
Capon Valley Ruritan Club board 7 p.m., Ruritan Park, Yellow Spring.
Romney Town Council 7 p.m., Town Hall, 340 E. Main St.
CB Town Council 7 p.m., Town Hall.
Central CEOS Club 11:30 a.m. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Romney Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m., Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St.
4-H poster contest deadline 4 p.m., WVU Extension Office, Romney
Coffee and coloring 10 a.m., HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. Theme: Thanksgiving.
Looking ahead
Nov. 13-19
VFW Post 1101 Auxiliary 5 p.m. Wed., Nov. 13, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
HC Co-op and Heritage Market Place 5:30 p.m. Thurs., Nov. 14, at the Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney
HC Farmland Preservation Board 7 p.m. Thurs., Nov. 14, HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Levels CEOS Club 12:30 p.m. Thurs., Nov. 14. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Pin Oak CEOS Club 1 p.m. Thurs., Nov. 14. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Slanesville Ruritan Club 7 p.m. Thurs., Nov. 14, Ruritan clubhouse.
Slow Creek concert 6 p.m. Thurs., Nov. 14, River House, Capon Bridge. Midweek melodies series. Tickets $8.
Low-vision support group 6 p.m. Thurs., Nov. 14, Covenant Baptist Church fellowship hall, U.S. 50, Mountain Top. For more info, call Donna Brown 304-822-4679.
Cabin Jammers benefit concert 7 p.m. Sat., Nov. 16, Hampshire Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Free, with donations accepted for Romney Backpack Project.
Fall bazaar 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Nov. 16, Springfield Fire Hall. Crafters, vendors, soup-and-sandwich sales. To be a vendor, email Debbie at dabelt2471@gmail.com.
Buckwheat pancake dinner 4-7 p.m. Sat., Nov. 16, Central United Methodist, U.S. 50, Cooper Mountain. Free-will donation. Meal includes pancakes, sausage and gravy.
Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sat., Nov. 16, Church of the Nazarene, 339 Elk Place, Romney. Doors open at 10:30. Free, everyone welcome. Turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, glazed carrots, roll and pumpkin pie. No carryouts due to the large meal
Poetry afternoon 2-4 p.m. Sun., Nov. 17, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. All ages welcome. Read, recite or listen.
PFLAG 6-8 p.m. Sun., Nov. 17, 40 W. Piccadilly, Winchester, Va. Light refreshments served. All are welcome.
HC Board of Education 6:30 p.m. Tues., Nov. 19, Central Office, School St., Romney
American Legion Post 91 7:30 p.m. Mon., Nov. 18, Post Home. SAL regular meeting held Sunday before at 5 p.m. Questions contact Jim Childress, 304-822-8339.
GFWC Romney Mon., Nov. 18, Romney Presbyterian, 100 W. Rosemary Lane.
North River Ruritan Club 7 p.m. Mon., Nov. 18, 56 Mutt Run, Delray
Makespace 5 p.m. Mon., Nov. 18, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
County Commission 9 a.m. Tues., Nov. 19, courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom. Agenda online 3 days in advance
Lego night 5:30 p.m. Tues., Nov. 19, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. Theme Build with your imagination.
Capon Valley Ruritan Club 7 p.m. Tues., Nov. 19, Ruritan Park, Yellow Spring.
HC Committee on Aging Board of Directors 10 a.m. Tues., Nov. 19, COA Administration office, 24781 Northwestern Pike, Romney
AND BEYOND …
Recycling newspapers, magazines, catalogs, cardboard, clean steel and aluminum cans 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, county recycling center, Dolan Drive, Augusta.
Story hour 11 a.m. each Friday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
Puppet show rehearsals 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays, The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Free. Open to tweens and older to create children’s shows.
Cub Scout Pack 32 meeting 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday when school is in session, Romney First United Methodist Church. For more info, call Rick Hillenbrand at 304-822-4190 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pack32romney.
AA noon Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and 8 p.m. Friday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. 7 p.m. Monday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge. 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6 p.m. Saturday, Tearcoat Church of the Brethren, Augusta. 8 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney. 6 p.m. Sunday, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. www.aawv13.com.
Al-Anon 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney.
Narcotics Anonymous 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge; 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Assembly of God, Route 28; noon Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney; and 6:30 p.m. Monday, Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 299 School St., Romney.
Romney Food Pantry 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, First United Methodist basement, 49 N. High St., Romney. Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Net 7 p.m. Wednesday, on-the-air. N8RAT Repeater 444.950 MHz/PL 123.0.
Smart Recovery 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. Empowering tool for all addictive behaviors and addicts. Call 304-359-2185 or 540-247-4209.
Community Chorus rehearsal 10-11 a.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Elizabeth Podsiadlo directing.
Art for all noon-3 p.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free family fun. Materials provided.
Breakfast buffet at American Legion Post 91, Romney, has been suspended until further notice.
Yoga in the Gallery 6-7 p.m. Monday, River House, Capon Bridge. $10. All levels. Bring your own mat
Gambler support 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Food pantry 10-1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Church of Deliverance, 536 St. Peter Lane, Augusta.
Depression-bipolar support group 6 p.m. 1st and 3rd Tuesdays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Boy Scout Troop 32 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Romney First United Methodist Church, 49 N. High St. Year-round, ages 10.5 to 18. Call Milda V. Mullins at 304-496-7530.
Yoga 10-11 a.m. Wednesday and 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Honey Bee Music, 390 E. Main St., Romney Led by Swami Ramachandrananda. Freewill offering. Saturday class requires RSVP by calling 858-547-8620.
Indoor yard sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Springfield Treasures, next to Springfield Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Senior Nutrition Program. Items sold on donation basis.
6-8 p.m. 3rd Sunday: PFLAG, 40 W. Piccadilly, Winchester, Va. Light refreshments served. All are welcome.
6-7:30 p.m. Monday: Gambler support group, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Spay Today: Low cost, nonprofit program for spaying and neutering cats and dogs. At the time of surgery, initial tests and shots can be obtained at lower rates. To find a participating vet, call 304-728-8330 or visit www.baacs.org. q
