Covid surging as year ends
Hospitals around the area are begging the public to be cautious this holiday weekend as Covid cases stretch them to their capacity.
“Our caregivers have given their all for nearly 2 years to save lives and fight Covid-19 in our community,” Valley Health President Mark Nantz said. “They have shown remarkable resiliency, but like all of us, they’re growing tired. We are asking the community to renew their vigilance, pull together and help stop the spread of this virus.”
Valley Health said its hospitals, including Hampshire Memorial Hospital, was treating 145 patients Wednesday. About 85% of them were unvaccinated. Hospitals across the system are at level red for visitors — only pre-approved care partners are allowed to be with hospitalized patients.
Hampshire County reported 30 new cases Wednesday, boosting the active total to 89 with 9 people hospitalized.
Administrators at UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland and Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser were making the same pitch as Valley Health.
Potomac Valley had 4 Covid patients and 2 available beds Wednesday. UPMC said it was treating 90 patients at Cumberland and 3 nearby hospitals.
