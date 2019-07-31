Activities
Friday, Aug. 2, Capon Valley View: 11 Bingo
Monday, Aug. 5, Romney: 11-2 Game day
Tuesday, Aug. 6, Capon Valley View: 11 Bingo
Wednesday, Aug. 7, Romney: 11 Bingo (charge: 1 nonperishable item)
Thursday, Aug. 8, Romney: 11 Crafts with Doris Davis
Friday, Aug. 9, Capon Valley View: 11 Bingo
Friday, Aug. 9, Romney: 8-3 tax assessor
Menus
Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60
Romney (Noon)
Wednesday, July 31 — White bean chicken chili, cornbread, spinach and beets, blueberries, dessert
Thursday, Aug. 1 — Hobo beans. Salad, cornbread, fruit
Monday, Aug. 5 — Chicken fillet/bun, baked potato, California blend, fruit
Wednesday, Aug. 7 — Flounder, carrot-raisin salad, wheat roll, fruit, dessert
Thursday, Aug. 8 — Spaghetti, salad, green beans, garlic read, fruit
Springfield (5:30 p.m.)
Thursday, Aug. 1 — Sloppy Joe/bun, baked fries, carrots and celery/
Friday, Aug. 2 — Salmon cakes, vegetable rice, broccoli, wheat roll, dessert
Tuesday, Aug. 6 — Swiss chicken, pasta salad, carrots, rolls, dessert
Thursday, Aug. 8 — Fish, mushroom rice, salad, fruit, dessert
Friday, Aug. 9 — Turkeys with noodles, carrots, cucumber salad, fruit
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, Aug. 2 — Honey mustard chicken, macaroni salad, kale, garlic bread, fruit
Tuesday, Aug. 6 — Pork barbecue on a bun, potato tots, coleslaw, fruit
Friday, Aug. 9 — Fish fillet/bun, macaroni and cheese, spinach, baby carrots, fruit
* * *
Coupons for the senior farmer’s market nutrition program have all been distributed. The program will return in 2020.
* * *
One more bus trip is on the schedule for 2019.
• Sept. 23-28 will be a show trip to Nashville.
More information is available on www.aginginhampshire.com or by calling Judy at 304-822-4097.
All trips are open to the public. For more information or to register, call Judy at 304-822-4097.
* * *
Volunteer opportunities are available by calling 304-822-4097.
* * *
The Committee on Aging has limited ostomy and diabetic supplies and Depends available free on a first-come, first-served basis.
Visit the Administrative Building or call 304-822-4097 for more information.
* * *
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
* * *
The Committee on Aging has openings on the following programs:
Alzheimer’s In-Home Respite provides one-on-one attention and individualized activities for a person with a written diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease or a related dementia. This program gives caregivers of a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia the time to run errands, keep appointments, visit family and friends, shop for groceries, or even take a nap. Family caregivers can receive up to 16 hours of respite per week, based on need and availability of hours and trained staff.
Lighthouse provides assistance to seniors (at least 60 years of age) who need support in their homes in areas of personal care, mobility, nutrition, and housekeeping; but whose income or assets disqualify them for Medicaid services. An individual may receive up to 60 hours of service per month, based a client assessment and availability of hours and trained staff.
Both the Alzheimer’s In-Home Respite and Lighthouse programs have a sliding fee scale based on income.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping, and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
* * *
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
* * *
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us
