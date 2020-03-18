Activities
Wednesday, March 18, Romney: 11:15 Doris Ringler Medicare
Wednesday, March 18, Romney: Blood pressure
Friday, March 20, Capon Valley View: 11 Bingo
Monday, March 23, Romney: 11-2 Game day
Tuesday, March 24, Capon Valley View: 11 Bingo
Wednesday, March 25, Romney: 1 Diabetes support group
Thursday, March 26, Romney: 11 Games with Donna Davis
Friday, March 27, Capon Valley View: 11Bingo
Menus
Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60
Romney (Noon)
Wednesday, March 18 — Beef-a-roni, salad, green beans, Italian bread, fruit
Thursday, March 19 — Ham and beans, stewed tomatoes, cornbread, fruit, dessert
Monday, March 23 — Salmon cakes, macaroni and cheese, broccoli, fruit, dessert
Wednesday, March 25 — Pork chops, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, fruit
Thursday, March 26 — Hobo beans, salad, cornbread, fruit, dessert
Springfield (5:30 p.m.)
Thursday, March 19 — Broccoli soup, ham salad, fruit, dessert
Friday, March 20 — Flounder, beet salad, carrots, fruit, dessert
Tuesday, March 24 — Barbecue riblets, scalloped potatoes, broccoli bites, rolls, dessert
Thursday, March 26 — Mozzarella chicken, salad, blended vegetables, garlic bread, dessert
Friday, March 27 — Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, peas and carrots, roll, fruit
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, March 20 — Chicken fillet on a bun, baked potato, fruit, dessert
Tuesday, March 24 — Sloppy Joes, tater tots coleslaw, fruit, dessert
Friday, March 27 — Beef stroganoff, peas, salad, roll, dessert
* * *
The Committee on Aging is now accepting reservations for its 2020 bus tour schedule. All trips are open to the public.
Trips include Albuquerque and Santa Fe from June 6 to 16, and beautiful Vermont Sept. 21-26.
For more information, call Judy Richman at 304-822-4097.
* * *
Volunteer opportunities are available by calling 304-822-4097.
* * *
The Committee on Aging has limited ostomy and diabetic supplies and Depends available free on a first-come, first-served basis.
Visit the Administrative Building or call 304-822-4097 for more information.
* * *
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
* * *
The Committee on Aging has openings on the following programs:
Programs: The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
* * *
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.
