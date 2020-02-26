MARCH 7-28
Finest of the fine (arts)
The 2020 spring fine arts show runs for 3 weeks at the Hampshire County Public Library.
At the opening reception from 5 to 7:30 p.m. March 13, a Friday, awards will be given to the top 3 works and up to 5 honorable mentions. Deborah Hicks of Cumberland is this year’s judge.
The exhibit is open during regular hours at the library. The annual show is arranged by the Hampshire County Arts Council.
MARCH 8
Dew, Honey
When you hear the Honey Dewdrops, you’ll feel the tug between Appalachian roots – and suburban Baltimore.
The duo of Laura Wortman and Kagey Parish takes the stage at The River House from 4 to 6 on the 2nd Sunday of the month.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door.
MARCH 15
An Irish feast (for the ears too)
It’s an Irish brunch with live (Irish) music on the Sunday before St. Patrick’s Day.
The River House in Capon Bridge will offer a spread from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the group One Street Over will be playing from 11 to 1 to give you the green vibe.
One Street Over is a 4-piece traditional Irish band from Winchester that combines the sounds of the flute, guitar, mandolin, fiddle, cello and bodhran,
You’ll pay for the food, but the music’s free — and donations are always welcomed.
MARCH 21
Joe to the world
What’s an equinox without a celebration?
Guitarist Joe Martin will usher in spring with a 7-9 p.m. concert on March 21 (a Saturday) at The River House in Capon Bridge.
Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door; 17 and under are free.
Martin began playing guitar at age 11 and found himself in his first rock band at age 12. His interests span jazz to classical.
MARCH 26
Sammie on Thursday
The River House’s Midweek Melodies concert series returns on the last Thursday of March with Sammie J.
She plays from 6 to 8; tickets are $8, or free if you’re a kid.
Sammie J is a singer/songwriter and an independent recording artist. Her second EP, “Healing Rain,” has been released.
MARCH 27
Fire up the furnace
When’s the last time you heard good bouzouki music? We thought so.
The bouzouki — OK, we had to look up that it’s a Greek stringed instrument — is one of the instruments you’ll hear when the Furnace Mountain Band takes the stage at The River House in Capon Bridge on the last Friday of the month.
The 7 p.m. concert costs $10 in advance (or $12 at the door).
The music, which promoters assure us can get raucuous, includes Aimee Curl on bass and vocals; Dave Van Deventer on fiddle and vocals; Morgan Morrison on guitar, bouzouki and vocals; and Danny Knicely on mandolin and fiddle.
And don’t forget
Dr. Seuss’s birthday
March 2
St. Patrick’s Day
March 17
Around the Region
March 6: Little River Band, Hollywood Casino, Charles Town, 9 p.m.
March 13: Michael Ray and Carly Pearce, Hollywood Casino, Charles Town,, 9 p.m.
March 7: Winter carnival, Canaan Valley Resort. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., including WV Governor’s Cup ski race.
March 13: Figure-skating performance, Canaan Resort, Davis, 2-4 p.m.
March 13: “When Irish Eyes are Crying” interactive murder mystery dinner theater, Cacapon State Park Lodge, Seating at 6, show at 6:30, Irish buffet at 7. $50.20 per person.
March 20-22 and 27-29: “Shrek, The Musical,” Landes Arts Center, Petersburg. 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday
March 21: Comedian Tracy Morgan, Hollywood Casino, Charles Town, 8 p.m.
