July 31
Aug. 1
Capon Bridge Ruritan Club 7 p.m. Thurs., Aug. 1, Capon Bridge Ruritan Community Center.
HC Arts Council planning session 4-5:30 p.m. Thurs., Aug. 1, HC Public Library, Romney. Open to all. For more info, call Charles Snead at 302-298-3039.
Mill Creek Ruritan Club 7:30 p.m. Thurs., Aug. 1, Mill Creek Ruritan Clubhouse, U.S. 220, Purgitsville
Drawing Club 6:30-8 p.m. Thurs., Aug 1, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Bring your own supplies or borrow a pencil and paper onsite.
Aug. 2
Open mic night 6-9 p.m. Fri., Aug. 2, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Adam Keeling hosts music, poetry, comedy and other performance art
Aug. 3
Carnegie Science Center 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sat., Aug. 3, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. Make-and-take liquid nitrogen snack activity.
Artisan market 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., Aug. 3, River House, Capon Bridge. Local artists showcase, demonstrate and sell their works in a covered open-air setting.
Dropping Julia concert 7-9 p.m. Sat., Aug. 3, River House, Capon Bridge. $10 advance, $12 at the door.
Book sale 9 a.m. Sat., Aug. 3, through 5 p.m. Thurs., Aug. 8, Fort Ashby Public Library. $1 hardbacks and trade paperbacks, 25 cents other paperbacks or fill a bag for $5. DVDs as marked.
Aug. 4
Memoir Club noon-2 p.m. Sun., Aug. 4, River House, Capon Bridge.
Aug. 5
HC Board of Education 6:30 p.m. Mon., Aug. 5, Board office, School St., Romney
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 91 7 p.m. Mon., Aug. 5, upstairs, Post 91 Home. Romney
Augusta Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m. Mon., Aug. 5, HC Fairgrounds dining hall, Augusta
Springfield Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m. Mon., Aug. 5, Springfield Ruritan, 140 Green Spring Valley Road.
HC Arts Council Photography Group 10-11:30 a.m. Mon., Aug. 5, 2nd floor, HC Public Library. Focus Theme: body parts. For more info, call Sandra Patterson, 304-496-7345. All shutterbugs welcome.
HC Farm Bureau 7 p.m. Tues., Aug. 6, USDA Service Center, Heritage Hill Complex, 2nd Floor, U.S. 50 Romney
Aug. 6
Pleasant Dale CEOS Club 1 p.m. Tues., Aug. 6. Augusta Church of Christ. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Looking ahead
Aug. 7-13
CHPSD Board of Directors 6 p.m. Wed., Aug. 7, CHPSD Office, 18540 Northwestern Pike, Augusta
Potomac Valley Conservation District board 7 p.m. Wed., Aug. 7, USDA Service Center, Moorefield. Meeting agenda available 3 days before at the District office, 500 E. Main St., Romney.
AARP smart driver course 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wed., Aug. 7, and Thurs., Aug. 8, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. $15 for AARP members; $20 for non-members. Register by calling 304-478-2423 or Morley Shamblen at 304-754-5893.
HC Co-op and Heritage Market Place 5:30 p.m. Thurs., Aug. 8, at the Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney
Matthew Sabatella concert 6-8 p.m. Thurs., Aug. 8, River House, Capon Bridge. Tickets $8; fee for 17 and under. A Midweek Melodies concert. Food and drink discounts.
HC Farmland Preservation Board 7 p.m. Thurs., Aug. 8, HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Levels CEOS Club 12:30 p.m. Thurs., Aug. 8. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Pin Oak CEOS Club 1 p.m. Thurs., Aug. 8. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Slanesville Ruritan Club 7 p.m. Thurs., Aug. 8, Ruritan clubhouse.
Trivia night 7-9 p.m. Fri., Aug. 9, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Taylor Berryhill hosts a game of art and entertainment trivia for teams of 2 to 5. Come as a group or join a table.
We the People of Hampshire County 6:30 p.m. social meet-and-greet, 7 p.m. meeting Fri., Aug. 9, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Buckwheat pancake supper 3-6 p.m. Sat., Aug. 10, Springfield Ruritan.
Hampshire Recycling Cooperative 11 a.m. Sat., Aug. 10, CB Library. Public welcome. For more info, call 304-496-1033
Folk song workshop 3:30-5 p.m. Sat., Aug. 10, River House, Capon Bridge. $15; $30 for families. Learn coal-mining songs from Michael and Carrie Kline.
Michael and Carrie Kline concert 7 p.m. Sat., Aug. 10, River House, Capon Bridge. $7 advance, $10 at the door. Folk songs and folklore from the West Virginia mining country.
Camera Club 2-4 p.m. Sun., Aug. 12, River House, Capon Bridge. Anyone interested in photography is welcome. Leader: Rick McCleary.
Romney Town Council 7 p.m. Mon., Aug. 12, Town Hall, 340 E. Main St.
Ebenezer CEOS Club 11 a.m. Mon., Aug. 12, For more info., call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
County Commission 9 a.m. Tues., Aug. 13, courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom. Agenda online 3 days in advance
Capon Valley Ruritan Club board 7 p.m. Tues., Aug. 13, Ruritan Park, Yellow Spring.
CB Town Council 7 p.m. Tues., Aug. 13, Town Hall.
Central CEOS Club 11:30 a.m. Tues., Aug. 13. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Fiber Club 4-6 p.m. Fri., Aug. 9, The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Free. For knitters, weavers, felters, quilters and anyone who creates using some kind of fiber.
Romney Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m. Tues., Aug. 13, Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St.
AND BEYOND …
Recycling newspapers, magazines and catalogs, cardboard, clean steal, aluminum 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, county recycling center, Dolan Drive, Augusta.
Puppet show rehearsals 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays, The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Free. Open to tweens and older to create children’s shows.
AA noon Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and 8 p.m. Friday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. 7 p.m. Monday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge. 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6 p.m. Saturday, Tearcoat Church of the Brethren, Augusta. 8 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney. 6 p.m. Sunday, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. www.aawv13.com.
Al-Anon 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney.
Narcotics Anonymous 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge; 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Assembly of God, Route 28; noon Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney; and 6:30 p.m. Monday, Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 299 School St., Romney.
Romney Food Pantry 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, First United Methodist basement, 49 N. High St., Romney. Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Cub Scout Pack 32 is on its summer schedule, meaning it is not meeting on Wednesday evenings until school is in session for the 2018-19 school year. For details of our summer events and dates see the pack’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/pack32romney/ or call Rick Hillenbrand at 304-822-4190.
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Net 7 p.m. Wednesday, on-the-air. N8RAT Repeater 444.950 MHz/PL 123.0.
Smart Recovery 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. Empowering tool for all addictive behaviors and addicts. Call 304-359-2185 or 540-247-4209.
Community Chorus rehearsal 10-11 a.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Elizabeth Podsiadlo directing.
Art for all noon-3 p.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free family fun. Materials provided.
Breakfast buffet at American Legion Post 91, Romney, has been suspended until further notice.
Yoga in the Gallery 6-7 p.m. Monday, River House, Capon Bridge. $10. All levels. Bring your own mat
Gambler support 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Food pantry 10-1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Church of Deliverance, 536 St. Peter Lane, Augusta.
Depression-bipolar support group 6 p.m. 1st and 3rd Tuesdays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Boy Scout Troop 32 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Romney First United Methodist Church, 49 N. High St. Year-round, ages 10.5 to 18. Call Milda V. Mullins at 304-496-7530.
Yoga 10-11 a.m. Wednesday and 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Honey Bee Music, 390 E. Main St., Romney Led by Swami Ramachandrananda. Freewill offering. Saturday class requires RSVP by calling 858-547-8620.
Indoor yard sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Springfield Treasures, next to Springfield Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Senior Nutrition Program. Items sold on donation basis.
6-8 p.m. 3rd Sunday: PFLAG, 40 W. Piccadilly, Winchester, Va. Light refreshments served. All are welcome.
6-7:30 p.m. Monday: Gambler support group, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Spay Today: Low cost, nonprofit program for spaying and neutering cats and dogs. At the time of surgery, initial tests and shots can be obtained at lower rates. To find a participating vet, call 304-728-8330 or visit www.baacs.org. q
