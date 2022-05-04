Central UMC is having a sale
Central United Methodist Church will hold a yard and bake sale starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 7.
Lunch will be available also. Proceeds will benefit the church. Central UMC is on Cooper Mountain at the corner of U.S. 50 and Timber Mountain Road.
Joint service for Memorial Sunday
Romney Presbyterian Church and St. Luke’s Chapel will hold a joint worship service at 10:30 a.m. May 29 at St. Luke’s Chapel, just past the Trough General Store on River Road.
There will be no services at the Town Church on Rosemary Lane that day.
Memorial Day service at Salem
The annual Memorial Day Service at Salem United Methodist will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29.
The church, 40 Jason Haines Road, is a little over 2 miles west of Slanesville General Store of the Slanesville Pike.
To donate to the cemetery upkeep, contact Jill Arose, 882 Old Martinsburg Grade Road, Augusta, WV 26704.
