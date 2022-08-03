Families are difficult.
By virtue of their proximity, families see and, if we are lucky, support us through our worst. Often though, family is a struggle.
It is no accident that scripture is filled with family disputes, many of which come out of jealousy and disputes over inheritance.
Cain murdered Abel in a fit of jealousy. Jacob manipulated and robbed Esau of Esau’s larger share of the inheritance. Joseph’s 11 brothers sold him into slavery because of their jealousy. David’s children raped and warred with each other over the succession to the throne.
In the Greek scriptures, sibling conflict over inheritance underlies the famous parable of the Prodigal Son and frames the story of the rich man’s barns (Luke 12:13-21), presented by the Revised Common Lectionary for this past Sunday, July 31.
I am certain I could, with a bit more thought, list more examples, but time (and space constraints) suggest I stop here and proceed to my point.
In our passage from Luke, someone asks Jesus to “tell my brother to divide the family inheritance with me.” The text does not tell us the specifics of their situation.
We can infer this is a younger brother, as, by law and custom, the oldest brother inherited a double share and controlled the division of the property. Many commentators assume the initial division was fair according to the practice of the time — had it not been, this younger brother could have sought recourse from a local rabbi, one better versed in the specifics of his situation.
Jesus may have had supernatural knowledge of the man’s circumstances, or he may have simply come to the same conclusion we did above. Either way, Jesus refuses to engage with the man’s claim, instead cautioning against greed with a parable about a wealthy farmer whose land produced an abundance.
This man saw his great harvest and instead of sharing with his community, or even just allowing the grain to go to market at a fair price, decided to hoard it. He even went to the trouble and expense of tearing down his barns to replace them with larger ones.
Not only is this man refusing to help his community. His actions will actively drive up prices, creating local inflation and making the community dependent on him.
Just as the rich man is congratulating himself on his plans, declaring that now he may “relax, eat, drink, and be merry” God calls him home: “You fool. This very night your life is being demanded of you. And the things you have prepared, whose will they be?’”
If we remember the frame of the story, the brothers arguing over inheritance, the answer might be that all the man’s wealth will become a source of conflict for his sons, that the only thing they each inherit in full is the greed they learned watching their father seek to serve himself at the expense of their neighbors.
