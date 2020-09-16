I have been reading the daily barrage of articles, pro and con, about our current domestic situation.
Some people of faith decry our president and ask how such a person can remain in power and enjoy such relatively strong support from some quarters.
Other people of faith insist that our president was sent by God and is leading us to a kind of Promised Land.
And, of course, there are those who are somewhere in between and others who just don’t care.
I have little hope that any side will be moved by further arguments. So, I would propose going back to one of the sources for Christian ethics, the Sermon on the Mount. Though it is highly unlikely that Jesus gave this collection of saying at one time, it does summarize the ethic that he taught and lived out.
I offer just the first part of that sermon from Matthew 5 here, known as the Beatitudes:
“When Jesus saw the crowds, he went up the mountain; and after he sat down, his disciples came to him. Then he began to speak, and taught them, saying:
“Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
“Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.
“Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth.
“Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled. “Blessed are the merciful, for they will receive mercy.
“Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God.
“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.
“Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
“Blessed are you when people revile you and persecute you and utter all kinds of evil against you falsely on my account.
Rejoice and be glad, for your reward is great in heaven, for in the same way they persecuted the prophets who were before you.”
It seems to me that one’s judgment of our president’s behavior should start here for people of Christian faith. It won’t end the bickering, because I can see each side proof-texting selected passages to bolster their defense, or offence.
So, I offer a third way: apply the Beatitudes to yourself. How do you, and I, measure up to these standards when thinking about our attitudes and actions?
I find this exercise humbling, sometimes distressing, but always renewing as I seek to check my reasoning for my opinions and judgments and behavior.
So, read these very familiar passages once again, as if you are reading them for the first time. Then attempt to look at the situation with fresh eyes.
Your opinions may remain where they were, but at least you will know that, as far as you can see, they are grounded in the ethics that Jesus laid down.
And when you come to that conclusion, read them again. Because you may have missed something. Blessed be your deliberations.
