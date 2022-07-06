Burlington Baptists plan Bible School
Burlington First Baptist Church will hold its Vacation Bible School next week.
“Spark Studios” run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday (July 10) through Thursday (July 14). Classes are available for ages 3 through adults.
The church is at 10441 Patterson Creek Road, just south of U.S. 50.
Willow Creek plans homecoming
Willow Chapel United Methodist Church will hold its homecoming beginning at 10:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 7.
The service will include special music and a potluck lunch will follow the service.
The church is at Capon Spring and Back Creek roads.
Nazarene kitchen offers meal
Romney Nazarene, 339 Elk Place at the corner of Sioux Lane and Elk Place, hosts a monthly soup kitchen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 3rd Saturday of every month at the church. The “Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen” is free and open to the public.
