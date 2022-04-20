Brethren revival on April 30
The Brethren churches of the West Marva District will have a 1-day spring revival April 30 in Moorefield.
Dan Sterns will be the speaker at the service from 9 to 11 a.m. that Saturday at Shelter No. 2 in Brighton Park. The Moon family will provide special music.
Amazing Grace resumes services
Amazing Grace Baptist Church of Capon Bridge will resume in-person services at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6.
Will Harvey is the church’s new interim lay pastor.
Enter the building by way of the handicap ramp in the back. The church is on Christian Church Road.
Tearcoat’s KICK program back in action
Tearcoat Covenant Brethren Church’s KICK program for kids shook off the dust, starting back up last Sunday, Feb. 8 from 6:45 p.m. until 8.
The program had previously been postponed indefinitely due to Covid, but it will return in February.
Clothing closet closes temporarily
Living Waters Church of Capon Bridge has temporarily closed its clothing closet because of the rise in Covid-19 cases across Hampshire County.
Anyone in urgent need can contact the church office. Reopening details will be announced on Living Waters’ Facebook page.
