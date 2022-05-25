Bible Carnival coming to Taggart Hall
A Bible Carnival with food, games, stories and prizes will start at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, outside Taggart Hall in Romney.
Love Revival West Virginia, based on U.S. 50 just east of Romney, is sponsoring the event.
Samson Strong Man contests will be held throughout the day.
Taggart Hall is at 91 S. High St.
Joint service for Memorial Sunday
Romney Presbyterian Church and St. Luke’s Chapel will hold a joint worship service at 10:30 a.m. May 29 at St. Luke’s Chapel, just past the Trough General Store on River Road.
There will be no services at the Town Church on Rosemary Lane that day.
Chimes dedication June 5
Chimes being installed at Capon Bridge Methodist Church in memory of Genny and Bobby Lovett will be dedicated Sunday, June 5.
The dedication will occur during the 11 a.m. worship service.
Donations are still being accepted for the project.
Amazing Grace resumes services
Amazing Grace Baptist Church of Capon Bridge will resume in-person services at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6.
Will Harvey is the church’s new interim lay pastor.
Enter the building by way of the handicap ramp in the back. The church is on Christian Church Road.
Tearcoat’s KICK program back in action
Tearcoat Covenant Brethren Church’s KICK program for kids shook off the dust, starting back up last Sunday, Feb. 8 from 6:45 p.m. until 8.
The program had previously been postponed indefinitely due to Covid, but it will return in February.
Clothing closet closes temporarily
Living Waters Church of Capon Bridge has temporarily closed its clothing closet because of the rise in Covid-19 cases across Hampshire County.
Anyone in urgent need can contact the church office. Reopening details will be announced on Living Waters’ Facebook page.
Sunday school’s back at 1st Baptist
Sunday School classes have resumed at Romney’s First Baptist Church.
Sunday School runs from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. To comply with state Covid-19 guidelines, everyone from 3rd grade up will need to wear a face mask and socially distance.
