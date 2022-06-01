Fairview to have 2-weekend sale
Fairview Lutheran Church will have an indoor yard sale this Thursday, Friday and Saturday (June 2-4) and again on June 10-11, beginning at 8:30 a.m. each day.
Bedding, collector dolls, toys and games are among the many items. New items will be added each day.
The sale will be held in the fellowship hall and basement of the church, on Va. Route 733, off U.S. 50 east of Capon Bridge.
Presbyterians open door
Romney Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Rosemary Lane, invites the community to an Open Door Sunday with worship at 11 am and a cookout to follow this Sunday, June 5.
Bible Carnival coming to Taggart Hall
A Bible Carnival with food, games, stories and prizes will start at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, outside Taggart Hall in Romney.
Love Revival West Virginia, based on U.S. 50 just east of Romney, is sponsoring the event.
Samson Strong Man contests will be held throughout the day.
Taggart Hall is at 91 S. High St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.