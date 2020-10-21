As I sit here at my computer in mid-September starting to write my October reflection for the Review, I have been thinking quite a bit about our current health situation.
As I thought about these days of COVID–19, my mind went to the reading of N.T. Wright’s book, “God and the Pandemic.” Its subtitle is somewhat revealing: “A Christian Reflection on the Coronavirus and Its Aftermath.” It is a slim book, a mere 76 pages, but addresses questions that you, like I, might have. While I will not go into great detail on all of the points he discussed, I would like to share with you some that resonated within my soul.
Wright reflects on the role lament plays in our lives during times of darkness, such as now. Like those who “by the rivers of Babylon sat and wept when we remembered Zion.” (Psalm 137:1), many of us have a sense of loss — the loss of lives to the virus; the loss of employment for many; the loss of security and certainty (as much as anyone can be certain.)
For many, it is the loss of hope; maybe this is the greater loss for when hope evaporates, despair looms.
And in the midst of our feelings of loss, there are questions about the God we serve. Lamenting over what is gone and our confusion as a result of that loss can be part of the healing process our souls long for.
For those who may say, “I don’t feel this at all,” I say, “Bless you, but there are many who do.” By verbalizing, if only to ourselves, we acknowledge our fears and hurts. And, in so doing, we begin our healing process.
That healing process includes examining our relationship with God. We examine not only the relationship, but our perceptions of who God is and where God is in the midst of our lives. No doubt this leads us to Scripture and deeper reflections on the words we find there.
Reflection often leads me to prayer. And in these times, that is vital. It is in those times of prayer that we come close to God who revealed himself to us in the person of Jesus Christ.
And it is in Christ, his teachings, that we learn of our unworthiness and need to repent as well as pick up the mantle (or cross) by carrying out his great commission.
Yes, but we are called to tell the good news and also live the good news. These are 2 powerful tools we have to use during these times.
Wright points out in the early days of the Church, during times of plagues, the wealthy hightailed it out of the cities. On the other hand, the Christians stayed and nursed the ill.
When asked why, they would say because their leader, Jesus, had done the same and had instructed them to do so. That commandment continues today. We are called to visit the sick, feed the hungry and bring hope to those in need.
But we are also called to be the voice of those who have no voice. Wright urges the Church to think globally, but act locally. We are to take care of the widows and orphans in our midst while working with national and international groups that will put into place policies that reflect both justice and mercy.
If we as a people can do this, I believe the kingdom Christ spoke about can become a reality.
