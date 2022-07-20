KJV
The controversy surrounding what version of the Bible is the best translation continues and I have no doubt will do so until Jesus comes.
The King James Version (KJV) is reportedly the world’s most widely known Bible translation. I have known folks who attest to the theory that the KJV should be the only translation of the Bible one should read.
I was reading a Facebook post by Rich Bruce, DJ for 90.1 FM “The Point,” Winchester’s Southern Gospel Music Station (Music You Can Believe In) and he makes the statement that “The whole Bible has been translated into more that 700 languages. The New Testament into more than 1,700 languages.”
I’ve been asked over the years what version of the Bible do I own, and what version do I preach from? The answers are, I have copies of numerous translations, but if I find something in any one of them that I question I personally go back and compare it the KJV.
As far as what version do I preach from the answer is that I usually preach from the New King James Version. I like the NKJV because it is a relatively new translation, but follow the KJV very closely. The thing as well is that it simply takes out the 16th Century English of ‘thee” and “thou” and replaces it with words like you and me and more up-to date modern language.
But there are many new translations that help one better understand the Word of God. Often times when I study for a message or for a class, I will lay out 3 or 4 different translations and compare 1 with another so I can be sure that I understand clearly what the scriptures are saying.
After all, we are told to rightly divine the Word of Truth.
We can attempt to stay loyal to the KJV of the Bible, which in truth can be difficult to understand in places. What good does it do us if we read, but do not understand what the scripture is saying? In truth, when it comes to the KJV, keep in mind that Jesus did not speak in 16th Century English.
Jesus most likely spoke in Arabic or possibly Hebrew.
The whole Bible was been translated into reportedly over 450 translations in the English language alone. I not only choose a Bible for a translation, but I also pick one based on the footnotes and based on whether or not they come from a respected author and scholar. Even then I take only what feels right with my spirit.
The truth is, we are not to spend all our time arguing over translations, but we are to find a trusted translation and make sure we spend time actually reading it and letting it speak to us.
