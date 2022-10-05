Late Monday night, on my way back to Romney from a weeklong conference, I noticed the sign posted by the Augusta United Methodist Church. It read “Normal isn’t coming back. Jesus is.”
I am not sure how to spell my initial reaction to that sign, but it was something like “ooogh.” That sign was a punch in the gut. It may not have helped that it was near midnight at the end of an 18-hour day, but that first response stuck with me as I drove by it twice more on Tuesday.
Then I started to wonder. What is the normal whose loss I was suddenly grieving? Normal is relative. When I lived in D.C., I regularly rode my bike to work to absolutely no reaction from most people, because it was normal. Now, in Romney, my wife bikes to work and it is a major topic of conversation because it is not. Even in the same place, normal is always changing, a fact parents know all too well.
I wonder then, if we are not grieving the loss of what was, as much as we are grieving the loss of our expectations, the loss of what we had thought would be. We had, spoken or not, plans for things we would do, people we would see, places we would go over the past 2-and-a-half years, but then Covid, a stock market crash, a stock market rebound, inflation, a time when people couldn’t find work and then a time when employers couldn’t find workers. We grieve not the loss of something that was always changing, but the loss of one set of hopes for the future.
In my congregation this past Sunday, we read from the beginning of Lamentations. The author, likely the prophet Jeremiah, begins: “How lonely sits the city that once was full of people! How like a widow she has become, she that was great among the nations! She that was a princess among the provinces has become a vassal.” (Lamentations 1:1, NRSV)
Jeremiah mourns the fall of the city and the destruction of the Temple alongside countless other Judeans. Unlike many of the Judeans, however, Jeremiah has long been mourning the loss of what the city could be, and so even as others give themselves over to rage, including a Psalmist who dreamed of smashing Babylonian children against rocks (Psalm 137:9), Jeremiah remembered the promise of God: “But this I call to mind, and therefore I have hope: The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases, his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness. ‘The Lord is my portion,’ says my soul, ‘therefore I will hope in him.’ The Lord is good to those who wait for him, to the soul that seeks him. It is good that one should wait quietly for the salvation of the Lord.” (Lamentations 3:21-26, NRSV)
Jeremiah knows that the wait will be long. Jeremiah knows the exile will not be brief, but even as the Babylonians laid siege to “the city,” Jeremiah bought the deed to his cousin’s vineyard in Anathoth. As the battle continued, Jeremiah asked the deed be preserved, saying “For thus says the LORD of hosts, the God of Israel: Houses and fields and vineyards shall again be bought in this land.” (Jeremiah 32:15, NRSV). Jeremiah purchased the vineyard as a tangible expression of the promise Christians hold when we speak of the sure and certain hope of the resurrection: God does not allow death and destruction to be the final words. Thanks be to God.
