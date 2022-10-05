Rob Vaughan – Romney Presbyterian

Late Monday night, on my way back to Romney from a weeklong conference, I noticed the sign posted by the Augusta United Methodist Church. It read “Normal isn’t coming back. Jesus is.”

I am not sure how to spell my initial reaction to that sign, but it was something like “ooogh.” That sign was a punch in the gut. It may not have helped that it was near midnight at the end of an 18-hour day, but that first response stuck with me as I drove by it twice more on Tuesday.

