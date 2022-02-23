Focus on Faith
115 years of growth and faith
SLANESVILLE — The history of Mount Union Christian Church, located along Route 29 North, Slanesville, began as early as 1870, when John Parkey of Strasburg, Va., preached to a gathering at the Old Union House, near what is now the area of the church.
A number of preachers served before a formal congregation was established on Jan. 20, 1907. It was then that the Disciples of Christ was organized by W.E. Bilyer and J.W. Johnson.
Jonathan Kidwell and E.L. Kidwell were chosen as elders. Prior to 1907, membership was recorded in the Sandy Ridge Church, an organized congregation.
During the years 1907-08, a house of worship was erected on the ground previously occupied by the “Old Union Schoolhouse,” from which Mount Union received part of its name. The actual construction of the church building was contracted to George Abrell.
However, it was completed by Silas and Isaac King. Like most rural churches of that era, it was a one-room structure heated by 2 tin wood-bringing stoves and lit by kerosene wall lamps.
A cemetery, located on 3 sides of the church building, has been enlarged 3 times and is now enclosed by a chain link fence. Early upgrades include hardwood flooring, electricity and a small place under the building for coal storage and a furnace.
Later, a vestibule was added, along with a belfry. Mr. and Mrs. Wycliff Moreland donated a bell for the belfry in 1944. By 1940, the church had grown to the extent that the men of the church and the community hand dug a full basement under the building and added a furnace.
A baptistery had been installed, which did away with the old-time submerging in North River. The church now has a parsonage for the convenience of the pastor and the ladies enjoy a basement kitchen.
By 1990, the wooden pews were replaced with padded ones.
Mount Union gradually pulled away from the Disciples of Christ movement during the 1960s and aligned itself with the Churches of Christ/Christian churches. That’s when “Christian Church” was added to its name.
It has ordained one pastor, Mark Riley, on Jan. 1, 1978, with Dick Peer presiding, along with elders Jim Thorne and Robert Saville.
The church is active on Sunday mornings with occasional Vacation Bible School, community ministries and choir presentations. It is committed to having a mutual faith in Christ and upholding sound doctrine while facing many changes in this world.
The Lord’s Supper is observed every Lord’s Day.
Its primary stand is that the Lord’s soul-saving work is the most important work in the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.