ROMNEY — While Pastor Jim Kinnamon and his wife Sandy are continuing to ask folks to lift up Jerry “Fireball” Davis and his family after his stroke, the fundraising event scheduled for this Saturday has been canceled. 

Fireball drove trucks for decades here with J&M Trucking, and in April suffered a stroke that rendered him unable to walk or talk. He’s doing better, and there were 2 fundraising events on the docket for August.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.