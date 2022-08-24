ROMNEY — While Pastor Jim Kinnamon and his wife Sandy are continuing to ask folks to lift up Jerry “Fireball” Davis and his family after his stroke, the fundraising event scheduled for this Saturday has been canceled.
Fireball drove trucks for decades here with J&M Trucking, and in April suffered a stroke that rendered him unable to walk or talk. He’s doing better, and there were 2 fundraising events on the docket for August.
The spaghetti dinner on Aug. 19 was “fabulous,” Sandy said, raising a couple thousand dollars. The cornhole tournament scheduled for Aug. 27 at Central Hampshire Park, however, is canceled due to illness and lack of permits.
“I’d like to thank everyone who reached out from the bottom of my heart,” Sandy said, especially thanking Carol Davis for everything she did to help coordinate the event.
“She was a great leader,” Sandy added. She also thanked the folks at Tearcoat Church in Augusta for everything they did to help Fireball as well.
“God bless everyone,” she said, “and continue to lift up Fireball in your prayers.”
