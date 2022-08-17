For some 40 years as a pastor I frequently dealt with persons who had been severely damaged by their religious upbringing. Eventually I learned several things about how to recover from such trauma in one’s religious life and so this week’s column is a tongue-in cheek guide as to how to sabotage our spiritual and religious life.
Begin with the premise that there is something hopelessly and incurably wrong with you.
Believe that your humanity is an offense needing forgiveness, an illness needing cured, a monster to be feared and an evil to repress.
Pin your hopes on the afterlife, and don’t get too vested in the here and now.
Mistrust your innermost thoughts and feelings.
Give others the power and authority to determine what your beliefs, values, opinions, goals, desires and views are.
Fear, reject, condemn and close yourself off from anyone or anything that isn’t approved by the above “others.”
Focus on behavior modification, checklists, dos and don’ts, obedience, and keeping the rules.
Give up or kill off your needs, desires, interests and aspirations as a sign of spiritual maturity and call it “dying to self.”
Make sure everything and everyone in life is assigned a label and put into a box.
Mistrust science, psychology and philosophy as “secular,” “carnal” or “worldly,” and stay away from it.
Consider talk of love, unity, harmony, peace, beauty and oneness as childish, foolish, idealistic or dangerous.
Draw a line between “sacred” and “secular” and divide up the world accordingly.
Separate humankind into “us” and “them,” and stay away from “them” and judge “them” from a distance.
Lock up and throw away the key to your sexuality and get busy focusing on something that is holy.
Put forth a valiant effort to project and maintain an image that lines up with the expectations of your religious community, and hide the ways you don’t.
Don’t ask questions, rock the boat, challenge authority, think for yourself, or listen to that voice inside… just keep doing or believing even if it violates something deep inside of you.
Don’t read or listen to those who hold differing thoughts, beliefs or opinions.
There you have it. How to make sure you never grow in your discipleship or compassion or your intimate relationship with God. The above list will ensure that you know your place and that grace is only for others, and not you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.