Pastor Alanna McGuinn

Before my Mom’s dementia got to the point where she could no longer entertain, she was a great hostess. 

I had a friend tell me that my Mom was a role model of one who demonstrated what true hospitality looked like. She had the gift to see the needs of others – whether it be a cool drink or a comfortable chair – and was quick to meet those needs. Added to this was her ability to make folks feel both at ease and important. In talking with that person, Mom made them the center of her attention. Because of these traits, our home was full of laughter and lively conversations during those get-togethers. 

