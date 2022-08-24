Before my Mom’s dementia got to the point where she could no longer entertain, she was a great hostess.
I had a friend tell me that my Mom was a role model of one who demonstrated what true hospitality looked like. She had the gift to see the needs of others – whether it be a cool drink or a comfortable chair – and was quick to meet those needs. Added to this was her ability to make folks feel both at ease and important. In talking with that person, Mom made them the center of her attention. Because of these traits, our home was full of laughter and lively conversations during those get-togethers.
This week the theme of hospitality is found in both the New Testament passage: Hebrews 13: 1-8, as well as the Gospel passage, Luke 14: 1, 7-14.
The Hebrews passage includes the familiar passage, “Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for by doing that some have entertained angels without knowing.” As I reread this passage, I thought of a recent Facebook posting of an elderly gent stopping to help a frazzled mom fix the baby stroller so mom and baby could go on their way. In the course of fixing the stroller, a conversation ensued and the 2 adults eventually became friends. I know there was no food offered, other than the spiritual food of helping one in need, but isn’t that what is at the root of hospitality? Is it not looking at, and seeing another, and trying to meet their needs – in this case, a mended stroller?
This passage also brought to mind the rich history of Circuit Riders in what we now call the United Methodist Denomination. Armed with a Bible and sermon, circuit riders would travel, usually by horse, through our hills and hollers. They would rely on the hospitality of those they met to feed and shelter them for a few days. In exchange, they would preach the Gospel of salvation and grace, baptize and offer communion.
In the Luke passage, Jesus told his host that in the future, his guest list should be those who are unable to reciprocate: the poor, crippled, lame. It appears that Christ Jesus is reminding the host in this passage, as well as this reader, that hospitality does not seek something in return.
Nonetheless, when taking that path, there might be unexpected blessings. Christ Jesus said the reward would be “at the resurrection of the righteous,” but sometimes those rewards come sooner. This past week, I visited a friend who has had a long road of healing and is now partially recovered from her health issues. She is not yet fully recovered, but is definitely improving. I took her a jar of freshly canned Smith Market’s Loring Peaches. As I was leaving, my hosts gave me fresh produce from their garden, Longhorn cheese, and canned venison. I know that they gave from their hearts, not from any sense of obligation. And, I am certain the tomatoes tasted better because of the love they were wrapped in.
Christ Jesus calls each of us to see, really see, the folks placed in our paths. For those in need, we are called to use the gifts we have to help, without a thought of “What’s in it for me?” We are called to share our bounty with those who have less. That is one reason why many in our churches and our communities are collecting food for the food pantry or helping with the Backpack Ministry or filling Flood Buckets for use in the flooded areas in our Eastern U.S. This, my friend, is what I would call true hospitality.
