Dr. Roy Knight

In light of recent national news about student loans, just a reminder from another perspective:

If you’re a Christian and you’re big-time upset about the possibility of student loan debt being canceled, let me remind you that the entirety of your faith is built upon a debt you could not pay that someone stepped in and paid for you.

