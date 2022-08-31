In light of recent national news about student loans, just a reminder from another perspective:
If you’re a Christian and you’re big-time upset about the possibility of student loan debt being canceled, let me remind you that the entirety of your faith is built upon a debt you could not pay that someone stepped in and paid for you.
Forgiveness of debt is a fundamental Christian (and also Jewish) principle. It is in the Lord’s Prayer and it’s not only meant to be spiritualized. There are sections in Deuteronomy that outline how it’s to be done. The prophets bring it up frequently.
It was also common for ancient societies to practice some form of regular debt forgiveness to ensure that power and wealth were not over concentrated in the hands of a few people/families.
Jubilee is the primary concept of debt forgiveness in the Bible. It happened every 7 years, pre-exile, and then every 50 years, post-exile. Jesus preached about Jubilee as part of the Gospel.
A lot of people have not heard much about this because our current form of Christianity is deeply rooted to exploitative economic practices – so they left that part out.
Debt forgiveness is an aspect of the Gospel, and if applied to our current economy, it would go way, way further than student debt.
I might also briefly mention a parable about some workers in a vineyard that Jesus recounted. Some were hired early in the day. Some were hired very late in the day. All were paid the same. The early workers complained that it wasn’t fair because the latter ones got paid the same. There is something in our nature that doesn’t like generosity (of forgiveness) being extended to others.
Be gentle with yourselves this week, dear reader, so that you can be gentle with others.
