Slanesville Presbyterian to hold daylight Christmas Eve service
Slanesville Presbyterian Church is continuing their tradition of holding a Christmas Eve service during daylight hours, allowing anyone who hesitates to drive at night to still gather in celebration.
Call 304-822-0742 for information or directions or a ride.
‘God’s Gifts of Love’ annual sign up scheduled for Dec. 3
Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren, X-Press Stop Liberty at North River, Hanging Rock Ruritan Club, Slanesville Ruritan Club, North River Ruritan Club and Alkire Rental Properties invite everyone to their annual “God’s Gifts of Love” for families.
Signup is from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren (11800 Northwestern Pike in Augusta). No applications will be accepted after this date. Toys and gifts can be dropped off at either the X-Press Stop Liberty in North River or Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren.
Questions, call 304-359-0652 or 304-359-0728.
Fairview Lutheran holds bake sale and Christmas bazaar
Fairview Lutheran Church, located on Route 50 east of Capon Bridge on Route 733, will have a Christmas bake sale and bazaar on Dec. 2 and 3, beginning at 9 a.m. each day.
Featured will be cakes, breads, candies, cookies, collector Barbie dolls, decorations, ornaments and more.
‘Messiah Heaven’s Glory’ at Romney First Baptist
Romney First Baptist Church’s sanctuary choir will be holding a Christmas celebration in song as they present “Messiah Heaven’s Glory,” created by Russell Maudlin and Sue C. Smith at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at the church, 325 W. Main Street.
Romney food pantry changes hours
The Romney Food Pantry will be closed the week of Thanksgiving and Christmas, from Dec. 26 until Dec. 31.
Nazarene kitchen offers meal
Romney Nazarene, 339 Elk Place at the corner of Sioux Lane and Elk Place, hosts a monthly soup kitchen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 3rd Saturday of every month at the church. The “Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen” is free and open to the public.
Romney food pantry open 3 days a week
The food pantry at Romney’s First United Methodist Church is open 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week.
It’s in the basement of the church at 49 N. High St., but use the back entrance to the church parking lot on Marsham Street, just beyond the Romney Diner.
Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Food pantries, clothing closet serve CB
Two different food pantries are open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in Capon Bridge.
Amazing Grace Baptist Church on Christian Church Road distributes food from 4 to 5:30 p.m. the 1st 4 Tuesdays of each month,
Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School St., has its food pantry open from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, The church’s clothing closet is open at the same time.
Springfield, Augusta pantries open on Tuesday
Food pantries serving the Springfield and Augusta areas are both open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
Springfield Assembly of God is at 7637 Cumberland Road.
St. Peter Church of Deliverance is at 536 St. Peter Lane, off Mack Road. Call 304-496-7850 for directions.
