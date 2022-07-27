This history is based on one that appeared in the Hampshire Review on April 18, 2012, just weeks before the last worship service was held at Branch Mountain United Methodist Church, on June 24, 2012.
THREE CHURCHES — Methodist activity in Hampshire County is said to date back to 1771 when Robert Williams, the “Apostle of Methodism in Virginia,” made his 1st visit to the settlement on the South Branch River.
Other ministers followed, but in 1781, Francis Asbury made an extensive tour through this section. In his diary, an entry dated June 10, 1781, he wrote: “I preached to about two hundred people… but there were so many wicked whiskey drinkers who brought with them so much of the power of the devil, that I had but little satisfaction in preaching.”
John O. Casler, who grew up in Gainsboro, Va., and Springfield, W.Va., tells us in “Four Years in the Stonewall Brigade” that a Civil War Methodist revival was held at Three Churches.
“During our raid (there) we remained on Jersey Mountain, at different places for some time. While there, we frequently attended church at night. Through the influence and earnest working of Miss Sallie Cain, who was teaching school there, Lieutenant Blue, Mart Miller and myself became seekers of religion and made a profession and joined the church.”
(That was barely a decade after property was acquired for a church along Jersey Mountain Road — one of the 3 churches that formed Three Churches. Mount Bethel Primitive Baptist and Mount Bethel Presbyterian are the other 2.)
Branch Mountain’s original tract of land was purchased from the Brady Thompson family for $1 in 1852 for the purpose of operating a church with the Methodist Episcopal Church South. The 2nd tract was purchased for $5 from John and Catherine Thompson on April 4, 1898, and the last tract purchased was on March 2, 1979, from Wilko and Jady Sneathen for $500.
Branch Mountain was part of Hampshire Charge in 2012. It also included Salem, Wesley Chapel, Levels, Bethel and Island Hill. At one time, Spring Gap was included.
Between 1961 and May 1992, many improvements were made to the “little country church by the side of the road.” And, the church had the distinction of having had more than 50 ministers.
From 2007 until its closing, pastors Harold and Cheryl George filled the pulpit. On display in the church is a plaque listing the names of all the ministers from its beginning to end.
Many pictures displayed in the church showed activities of the congregation throughout the years.
