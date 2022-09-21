Well, as I have done for the past 25 years, I sit here in front of my computer and wonder what my fingers have to say.
For the past quarter century, I have had the privilege of expressing my thoughts and putting my concerns in writing in this “Food for Thought” column. Some weeks it gave me a welcomed soapbox on which I could stand and make my feelings and concerns known. Other weeks it would give me a headache as I would have to try and come up with something to write about.
I’ve had my share of writer’s block and times of getting up at 3 or 4 o’clock in the morning trying to put a column together in time to make deadline. It didn’t always happen.
But over the past 2 and one-half decades, I have kept a close eye on the changing culture of the church. Actually, I’m afraid it’s not through with its metamorphosis yet.
In truth, the church culture is supposed to significantly affect the culture of the world around us. Unfortunately, that has not been the case. It has been and still is the culture of the world in which we live that has affected the church.
Such was the case in the Biblical city of Corinth. It was good that the church had gotten into Corinth, but when Corinth got into the church it was devastating to the point that the apostle Paul had to address many cultural issues.
I am in no way comparing myself to the apostle Paul. However, I have attempted to deal with various issues over the years that have affected the church culture.
The church has had to work its way through numerous changes over the years – some good, some bad. I can honestly say that the church of today has no resemblance to the church I grew up in. But then again, this isn’t the same world that I grew up in as a child.
So many churches today are more interested in numbers rather than souls. It reminds me of the Biblical definition of the last day’s church, i.e., “having a form of godliness but denying the power thereof,” and speaks of those having “itching ears”.
It’s not always popular to address certain issues within the church culture or things in general that can have an effect on the church. Yet, we are endorsed to take a stand against such things.
Not only do such things include a list of things the Bible calls “sin” but it can also include things that fall within the political realm.
For instance, the Bible tells us that we should pray for those who have authority over us. We should also subject ourselves to their leadership. However, it also tells us when decisions are made that are in opposition to the ways of God.
Then, we are told that we ought to obey God rather than man. Yet, I have been challenged at times when I wrote columns on political issues that affect Christians and Christianity by reminding me that Food for Thought is to be a religious column on the religious page and that it should not be dealing with politics.
But it is obvious that decisions made by political entities and individuals have just as much effect on us as they do on anyone. Therefore, I, as well as others, should take a stand and let our voices be heard on the issue(s).
Well, all of that may be a moot point for this Food for Thought column and me. I have given serious thought to the fact that I have been fighting the fight for the past 25 years.
I am not a lone crusader. There are multitudes of people who are firm Christian believers and who are carrying the banner of Christ and taking a stand for righteousness.
With sins forgiven, they are committed to taking the message of the cross to others wherever they go.
With much prayer and consideration, I feel the time is right for me to lay down the baton and pass the torch to someone else.
There have been times of writing and attempting to both inform and encourage God’s people and to entice others to seriously consider a relationship with Jesus. He is the Way, the Truth and the Life. No one comes to the Father but by Him. He is the only one who has given His life to pay for the sins of mankind.
I will also admit that it got discouraging at times, writing and wondering if anyone was reading. I thank God for those who have approached me whenever and wherever – on the street, in a store, etc. and let me know that they are avid readers of Food for Thought. For that, I thank you.
Next week will be my final Food for Thought column. I may, from time to time, submit a column for consideration for the pastor’s column. It has been a good run. I hope you have been blessed and/or challenged. I will still be around 10:30 every Sunday morning.
So, be sure and pick up a copy of the Hampshire Review next week for my final so long. God Bless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.