Don Kesner

Well, as I have done for the past 25 years, I sit here in front of my computer and wonder what my fingers have to say.

For the past quarter century, I have had the privilege of expressing my thoughts and putting my concerns in writing in this “Food for Thought” column. Some weeks it gave me a welcomed soapbox on which I could stand and make my feelings and concerns known. Other weeks it would give me a headache as I would have to try and come up with something to write about.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.