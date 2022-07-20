God, it is good to stop and listen for a change — and to trust in You.
There is a story that is told of a person that was without a job for some time and could not find work.
Finally they decided to take the day off and not do any interviewing for a job. They went to a quiet place and walked through the lush green woods, soft moss quieted the footsteps. The deeper they walked into the forest of trees the calmer they became.
Finally out in the middle of nowhere they found themselves beginning to talk with God. They began saying, ‘God I have been asking and praying that you would send me the perfect job – any job. Now I am praying God I will trust you please send me a job – any job.” For the first time since my searching for a job I felt content.
Why content? Because this person finally gave it all over to God and began to trust Him. I got the job of my desires. The scripture in Proverbs 3:5-6 comes to my mind that goes like this:
“Trust in the Lord with all thy heart and lean not unto thy own understanding – but in all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your paths.”
What an awesome God we serve. He is so concerned about us — but we just need to stop and listen to Him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.