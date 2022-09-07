Heresy is defined as “a belief or opinion contrary to orthodox religious (especially Christian) doctrine.” With that being said, there is a lot of heresy in the church today. I am, of course speaking of the overall church and not any particular organization. Heresy in itself is bad enough but the big problem with heresy is that it is generally sprinkled with enough truth to make it almost believable and too often acceptable.
I watched a video of a church service recently that disturbed my spirit to the core. It is a church that is somewhat familiar among the more modern Charismatic Movement. First of all, the woman who was speaking appeared to be somewhat intoxicated by her gestures and silly laughter, but her message was quite concerning.
Now, anyone who is familiar with the smoking of marijuana, also referred to as “weed,” understands the word “toke” or “toking.” Toking is defined as “the drawing of a puff from a cigarette or pipe, typically one containing marijuana.” The woman speaker was informing the congregation of a new expression in some charismatic churches today referred to as “toking the Ghost.” She went on to explain and to illustrate, with her fingers to her mouth as if she were toking on a marijuana joint. This was combined with more silly giggling and gestures. Her definition of “toking the Ghost” was the “breathing in the Holy Ghost” (or Holy Spirit). She went on to explain that a “toke of the Ghost” always goes good with a glass of wine (again with a gesture of one having a drink).
The Holy Spirit in the Bible is referred as the new wine, which many scholars believe simply represents the new covenant of grace. It came with a more spiritual emphasis rather than a physical intake of drinking wine. It also spoke of a new way of thinking and living out one’s relationship with Jesus rather than living strictly by the O.T. law.
Back to our speaker and her references of “toking the Ghost” and how “having a glass of wine” goes well with a good “toke.” As much as I disagree with her references as well as her gestures, I will say, her teachings are not heresy. If you remember I said heresy is usually sprinkled with enough truth to make it almost believable. So this is not heresy. In fact, this goes way beyond heresy. This stuff is New Age and is pure blasphemous. “Now there is an oxymoron for you)
Referring to the Holy Ghost as being like a good hit off of a marijuana joint is blasphemy. Referring to “toking the Ghost” and having a glass of wine as a way breathing in, or drinking in the Holy Spirit definitely got a response of approval from the crowd. But I seriously doubt it got divine approval from the Godhead. The entire portion of the service, as much as I could stomach it, was sacrilege.
Unfortunately, there is far too much sacrilege sneaking into the church today. When Jesus handed the reins of the church over to the disciples, He expected the teachings and doctrines of the church to remain sacred and protected. I also believe that those sacred teachings and doctrines are under the responsibility of the pastors, teachers and leaders of today. Therefore heresies, sacrilegious and blasphemous teachings should not be allowed in the church, let alone be taught from the sacred desk. Pastors are to guard their heart, but they are also to guard their congregations. This kind of stuff is not heresy – it’s blasphemy.
