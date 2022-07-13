Revival runs through Saturday
The Fires of Revival continue burning through Saturday at Malick Church on Hoy Road between Augusta and Slanesville.
The 6-night revival that began Sunday starts at 7 each evening.
The lineup of speakers includes Pastors Eddy Sainvil, David Ziler, Dennis Voit, Steve Landis and Brother Dave Saville.
Special music will be performed each evening.
Swimming, movie set for Sunday
Romney Presbyterian is putting together a free swim day followed by free move night for this Sunday, July 17.
Swimming will be free at the Romney Community Pool from noon-5 p.m. An anonymous donor has helped pay for the afternoon.
The free movie night has a screening of Disney’s Encanto” starting at 6 at the church. 100 W. Rosemary Lane. Popcorn and hotdogs will be available starting at 5:30.
