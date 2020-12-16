The word Advent simply means arrival. So, the Advent season is a time when the church celebrates the arrival of the Christ child.
But what attitude should we have as we celebrate this important appearance? We should have the same attitude that Jesus had when He came.
There is a text in Paul’s letter to the Philippians dealing with the arrival of Jesus and his attitude toward coming as the Messiah. The text is found in Philippians 2:1-8. We see that the attitude of Advent, on the part of Jesus, was one of love, humility, and servanthood.
This attitude shouldn’t surprise us. God’s character has always displayed itself in the lives of men and women with love for those who are lost. In fact, it is the very character of God that brings about the Advent of Christ.
In Philippians 2:6-7, we read, “Jesus, who being in the form of God, did not count equality with God a thing to be grasped, but emptied himself by taking the form of a servant, being born in the likeness of men.”
The reason behind the Advent of the Messiah is the character of God. The Advent of Christ is not an exception to the way God normally acts.
Instead, it’s a revelation of the usual attitude God has toward His creation. We could translate the passage by saying, “Because He existed as God…He took on the form of a servant.”
If you take the time to read the entire passage from Philippians, you will see this emptying of Himself emanated from an attitude of love and humility.
When it says that Christ emptied Himself, it is not talking about putting away His divinity. It is talking about emptying Himself of the glory that was His from all eternity when He humbled Himself in the form of a servant.
Knowing this is God’s attitude at Advent challenges us to respond in kind. It dares us to have the same mindset. The Advent season challenges you to put aside your own glory at Christmas and put on the attitude of a servant.
The love that brought the Savior to the small town of Bethlehem is the same love that every Christian is called to share with those around them. The arrival of the Messiah changed history forever.
As you celebrate Christmas this year, take time to consider the attitude Jesus had toward those who needed Him. Then let His Spirit lead you to celebrate His arrival by loving those around you.
