Lenten luncheons in Romney
The final Romney Ministerial Association’s Lenten luncheon is today.
The bring-your-own-lunch gathering starts at noon at First United Methodist Church. This week’s luncheon (April 13) has the Rev. Giles LeVasseur of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church speaking on “I am The Vine.”
Lutheran Holy Week services
Maundy Thursday service will be held at Hebron Lutheran Church at Yellow Spring at 6:30 p.m. Thursday (April 14) and Good Friday service will be at Fairview Lutheran Church in Gore, Va. at the same time on Friday (April 15).
Bishop Matthew Reigel will lead both services.
Easter Sunday service at Fairview will be at 9 a.m. with communion. An Easter egg hunt will be held following the service. Everyone is welcome.
Stations of the Cross
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church is holding Stations of the Cross services at 5:30 p.m. each Friday of Lent.
Living walk-through celebrates Easter
An outdoor Easter presentation will be held at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church near Paw Paw from 7 to 9 p.m. this Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16.
“I Thirst” is a living walk-through 5 crucial scenes in the life of Jesus Christ. Music with refreshments follows in the church gym.
The church is located 3.5 miles south of Paw Paw. For more information, call Pastor Earl Travis at 304-947-7280.
Good Friday play, Easter cantata
The music of “It is Finished” will be at the center of 2 services at Romney’s First Baptist Church on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
At 7 p.m. this Friday, April 15, the music will be part of a dramatic performance directed by Charles Snead. It’s free and open to the public.
Then at 11 a.m. this Sunday, Missy Strite will direct the sanctuary choir as it performs the cantata during the worship service. First Baptist is at 325 W. Main St.
3-night Easter presentation
Christ Community Church in Augusta will have a special 3-night Easter presentation this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“The Living Last Supper” will be presented at 7 p.m. Good Friday and “Watch the Lamb” will be at the same time on Saturday.
“He is Risen” is the name of the 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday worship service.
The church is on U.S. 50 on the west side of Augusta.
Stations of the Cross
A Stations of the Cross service will be held at noon on Good Friday, April 15, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney.
The public is welcome.
‘Immersive’ Good Friday service
Living Waters of Capon Bridge is having a special Good Friday service at 7 p.m. April 15.
The immersive experience will take attendees through the final hours of Christ and includes communion and a dramatic reading of the Stations of the Cross.
The church is at 155 Capon School St.
Good Friday at Romney Presbyterian
Romney Presbyterian Church will hold a Good Friday service at 6 p.m. this Friday. The public is invited.
Ecumenical Sunrise service in Romney
The Romney Ministerial Association will hold a community Easter sunrise service on the field beside Romney Elementary School on School Street this Sunday, April 17.
The Rev. Kennedy Travis of Romney Church of the Nazarene will deliver the sermon.
Sunrise service in Capon Bridge
Capon Bridge Christian Church will host a community service at 8 a.m. Easter morning in the park beside the church.
Light refreshments and fellowship will follow in the church, 157 Cold Stream Road.
Mill Creek sunrise service
A sunrise service will be held at 6:30 a.m. Easter morning at the Mill Creek Ruritan grounds in Purgitsville.
Breakfast will be served afterward to all in attendance. The service is open to the public.
