AUGUSTA— Tearcoat Church was established around 1860 when services were held in homes and Love Feasts were held in barns.
The church was first built in 1985 on Tearcoat Creek in Augusta, about 1-and-a-half miles east of its present location. An unconfirmed legend says the creek is said to have received its name when George Washington, a member of the Fairfax Manor Survey Crew in 1748 or 1749, tore his coat while crossing the stream and made a notation in his diary. When the church was built along this creek, the name Tearcoat Church of the Brethren was born.
Due to frequent flooding, the building was disassembled in 1903. The logs were marked and dragged by horses so the church could be rebuilt on its present site in 1905.
It is located along U.S. 50, east of Augusta. It was heated with 2 wood-burning stoves and lit by oil lamps hanging from the ceiling. A hand pump on the outside was used to obtain water.
Baptism was performed at a pool in the backyard of the church and was filled by an old hand water pump in a nearby well. The last baptism in the pool was in 1927.
Baptisms were then performed in the orth River across from A.A. Rogers Road, nearly 5 miles from the present site. Around 1978, the church installed a baptistery.
Over the years, the original 1-story church has been enlarged and has become very modern in fixtures and furnishings.
Last March the congregation changed its name to Tearcoat Covenant Brethren Church.
The Church of the Brethren is one of the oldest Protestant denominations in America.
Alexander Mack, of German descent, brought the Brethren doctrine to America, settling in Pennsylvania in 1729.
The doctrine of the Brethren is salvation through Jesus Christ. The Brethren practice the humbling ceremony of the Love Feast and the washing of feet during the communion service.
The church has a children’s ministry held on Wednesday evenings in its Family Life Center for youth of all ages. The Family Center has classrooms, a large kitchen and a social hall/gymnasium that is used for dinners, programs, weddings, receptions, VBS and so forth.
A Resource Center has been dedicated to former pastor Dr. Woodrow Brown.
Many changes have taken place over the years, but the word of God remains the same.
