Have you heard people say that they will sure be glad when things in our society get “back to normal?” By that, I think they mean that when the annual race riots are over and the new vaccine is available, then life will return to ... like it was before.
Here’s a question: what was it like before? What does “back to normal” mean?
If things went “back to normal” would you go to church more often? Would you make God a higher priority in your decision making? Would you give more of your time, effort, energy and money to ministry causes?
If not, why should God bring this about?
Let’s be real. What do we want? Every person’s experience will be different and so every answer will be different. But, my guess is that what we want collectively is for there to be no inconvenience like a shortage of coins or toilet paper, and that the need for masks and social distancing will disappear, and that restaurants, schools and churches will reopen and all our beloved sports and entertainment activities will resume ... like it was before.
Here’s another question: who can we ask to make our society and life ... like it was before?
We could ask global multi-millionaire celebrities who have lots of opinions but no helpful solutions. We could ask the media people who seem to have a vested interest in maintaining the current status quo. We could call on governmental leaders, but they seem to be most concerned with undermining each other.
We could call on God, but only a minority of people believe He even exists; and if He does He is either unloving or ineffectual, they would say.
As difficult as it is for me to say this, as far as getting “back to normal … like it was before” … that ship has sailed.
If that is true, are there lessons we can learn from the current situation?
I would say yes. We can learn to be creative with how we approach life. We can stop pining for what we think we have lost and start being more pleasant and understanding with those around us, many of whom are struggling more than we are.
We can smile with our eyes, even with our masks in place. We can stop living in fear of either illness or insult and start finding new ways to connect. We can stop wishing for revenge on those who disagree with us and stop giving so much credence to the negative opinions freely shared on the internet.
We can get off the couch and go outside to enjoy God’s beautiful creation not yet affected by mean-spirited humans.
We can also rethink what we have been told about that supposedly nonexistent God and begin to read the Bible He gave us and start to look for the solutions He has put in there.
One such solution is the oft-quoted passage in II Chronicles 7:14. In the New King James Version it reads like this: “If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves, and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”
Rather than dismiss this notion about a caring God, we could start each day with prayer instead of the national news, and spend our newfound time at home reconnecting with family members and rededicating our lives to the only Hope we have.
And, while we may never see life become ... like it was before ... we could make it better than ever by looking forward and embracing the new challenges we face and by building a stronger relationship with God.
