The Lord’s Prayer (or Our Father) has been the central prayer of Christianity from the beginning, and continues to speak to us and for us in the 21st Century.
Understanding its meaning in the context of Jesus’ 1st Century world both enriches our understanding of the prayer, and hints at elements of Jesus’ ministry not lifted up by the Gospel writers.
First, we know Jesus was a Jew, which means he would have recited a prayer called the Al-Hakol. It’s a prayer Jews still use to this day when the Torah is carried into the synagogue worship space:
“Hallowed be your name among us
before the eyes of all living things.
Let your reign be obvious and visible
over us quickly and soon.
May God rule in our own day
in our own lives.
May the One who causes peace to reign
in the high heavens,
cause peace to reign
among us, all Israel,
and all the world.”
See the parallels to the Lord’s Prayer? Both are certainly simple. Jewish tradition has always emphasized that prayer be simple and straightforward.
After all, God knows what we need even before we ask for it.
Most importantly, Jesus lived in an era of Roman political and military domination. The Jewish King Herod Antipas was appointed by Rome to rule over Galilee, while Pontius Pilate served as the Roman Governor over the region of Judea.
Multiple layers of taxation by Rome, by Antipas and by the High Priest and the Jerusalem Temple authorities had created real economic distress in both Galilee and Judea. Debt, loss of land to the ruling elites, hunger and resulting family and community breakdown had for decades caused uprisings under various “messiahs” attempting to throw off Roman rule.
Two generations after Jesus’ death it would result in the Jewish Revolt of 66-70 A.D., the destruction of the Jerusalem Temple, and the end of the Temple culture of the Jews.
So how did this influence the development of what we now call the Lord’s Prayer or in some traditions, the Our Father? Let’s take it line by line.
“Our Father, who art in heaven…”
“Abba, Father,” is very personal, and here balances a statement of God’s otherness as one who is “in Heaven,” not here on earth.
Remember that Caesar, the ruler of Rome, was considered God, sometimes Son of God, in Roman imperial religion. We often miss the sly anti-imperial message that our God in Heaven is not the Emperor God in Rome or any political leader, then or now.
“Thy Kingdom come, thy will be done….”
We are called not to simply await a Heavenly life after death, but to seek the coming of God’s Kingdom (will) here on earth as it is in Heaven in the present. This is a call to achieve social justice and wholeness now, in this world. Many Christians miss the “on earth” message of the prayer.
“Give us this day our daily bread and forgive us our debts as we forgive our debtors…”
While we sometimes can spiritualize this line, if we consider this context, this is a real prayer for bread in a land experiencing actual hunger. Real debts in a debt-ridden land are to be forgiven.
Read Leviticus 25, the “Jubilee” chapter, to see how the Hebrew scripture call for the tradition of debt forgiveness. And we can’t ask forgiveness unless we forgive, as Jesus states in several other scriptures. If you want to substitute “trespasses” for “debts,” as one gospel does, it works the same way.
We forgive and seek forgiveness in the stresses and fractures of a land torn by poverty and the breakdown of family and community.
“And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil…”
There were so many temptations that led people to ignore the needs of others and the community in the fractured world such as the Galilee and Judea of Jesus’ time. The same applies to our world today.
And “evil” — is it Satan, or human sin? It may be all of those, but it’s broader than that; evil may be anything that harms people.
And that may be, in Jesus’ context, Rome and its vassal kings and agents such as the High Priest. This was a very seditious statement of opposition to the masters of the world who subdue people and tax them unfairly.
“For thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory forever.”
This is an early addition to the prayer, not found in the gospels themselves, but popular from the beginning.
And still seditious.
“Thine is the Kingdom,” not Rome. Not Moscow. Not Washington, D.C. So Jesus calls his followers to experience the Kingdom of God while somehow surviving in a world ruled by Rome.
We begin to see why many New Testament scholars see hints of elements in Jesus’ ministry not directly addressed by the gospel writers, whose task was to convince us who Jesus was and why we should believe.
Jesus may very well have been pursuing an organized, on-the-ground agenda to meet real human material need; not just drifting around the country healing and proclaiming his nature.
And that might explain his creation of the Church — men and women who would continue to carry out his ministry. We can’t know, but when we look at the context, we can see glimpses that enrich our understanding.
Be gentle with yourselves, this week, dear reader, so you can be gentle with others
