Those words have echoed through countless church sanctuaries in Christmas programs and sermons across the ages.
Perhaps like me, you also uttered those words as the infamous Innkeeper of Bethlehem. However, scripture does not tell us that the Innkeeper ever said those words. For the sake of the Christmas pageant dialogue, we attribute those words to the notorious Innkeeper.
But what if, the one who uttered those words would have been another? What if, those words recorded for us in Luke 2:7 would not have come from the Innkeeper.
Not only was there no room for Mary, Joseph and their coming bouncing bundle of joy. There was no room among the people of the little village of Bethlehem. Other than a few shepherds and an array of barnyard critters, it really was a silent night.
What if, those words would have been uttered by the angel who announced the birth of the Savior of the world? Would the many preparing for the Hanukkah [celebration of the dedication of the temple] have been too busy?
What if, they were too busy navigating the routines of life to just take the time? What if, they had just grown so cold to spiritual things that they just no longer cared?
You have to admit that it is a rather odd addition to the narrative of this story, “…because there was no room for them in the Inn.” In the larger scheme of things, this has been the story in the entire life of Jesus Christ.
There have always been those who have “no room” for Him in their lives. Many of those would consider themselves to be Christians and that is disheartening.
They want all the of benefits and blessings without living up to the expectations of what it truly means to bear the name of Christ.
“No Room.” Will that be your story this Christmas season? Are you too busy being wrapped up in the pandemic or buying way too many gifts? Have you grown comfortable not attending church that it has become convenient to hunker down?
The shame of it is that the people of Bethlehem, like so many today were not too busy to do what they liked, wanted or desired to do that night. It really came down to one simple and short word….Room.
“Room:” the very word conveys “space.” Is there space for Jesus Christ in the Inn of your heart? Is there room for Him to set up residence? Is there room for Him to sit at the head of your table?
For that is what it truly takes for us to live up to what it means to be a Christian. In the original Greek language that the New Testament was written in, the title Christian means, “little Christ.” That should be our every ambition to model Him in all that we do.
I hope and pray that you will make “Room” this Christmas for the One who has made room for you.
