Lighthouse Assembly of God in Paw Paw has been hosting a 60-day prayer vigil for the last few weeks, uniting folks of all denominations to pray for the community.
Interested folks have been gathering around the county for about a month now, praying together in locations like Augusta, Capon Bridge and Slanesville. The prayer vigil, held every Sunday evening in a different location, was the brain-child of Pastor Earl Travis of the Lighthouse A/G church, and Slanesville’s Beverly Malcolm called the vigil “really, really nice.”
“It’s just the whole community praying,” she said. “Last night, we must have had at least 25 people. And it’s not just the Assembly of God, but…different denominations, too.”
Next week, the vigil will be held in Paw Paw at the square next to the bank, Malcolm said.
“The folks who can walk, they walk around and pray for each community,” she said. “And the ones who couldn’t walk, they brought chairs and just set there, everyone praying in unison.”
The vigil will continue on for several more weeks, as the group prays together around the county.
